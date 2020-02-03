Is Luna Nera season 2 confirmed? Netflix gem deserves more!

This new Netflix series concerning witchcraft has cast a spell over audiences.

Already, hopes have turned to Luna Nera season 2.

If ever you've needed proof of TV's ability to transport audiences, then watch this...

We can't imagine any of you really need convincing though! It's been argued for many years now that we're living in the golden age of television and reflecting upon content from such streaming services as Netflix and Amazon, it becomes almost impossible to disagree.

Netflix, in particular, had an outstanding 2019, delivering new seasons of familiar favourites as well as exciting, promising new titles like The Witcher. There are no signs of slowing, and on Friday, January 31st 2020, they unveiled Luna Nera, which translates to Black Moon.

This Italian original was created by Francesca Manieri, Laura Paolucci and Tiziana Triana, while it's also worth noting that it was entirely helmed by female directors - Francesca Comencini, Susanna Nicchiarelli and Paola Randi. They help craft a bewitching drama ripe with twists, turns and staggering imagery and characterisation.

It's hardly surprising that fans have already expressed a desire for more, but is it on the way?

NEW NIGHTMARE! Who plays Kayako’s ghost in The Grudge?

(L-R up) Roberto de Francesco, Manuela Mandracchia, Federica Fracassi, Giulia Alberoni, Gloria Carovana, Adalgisa Manfrida, Barbara Ronchi, Paola Randi, Francesca Comencini, Susanna...

Has Luna Nera season 2 been confirmed?

No, Luna Nera season 2 has not been confirmed.

However, it is definitely a little too early to expect any concrete news. It's highly likely that Netflix will remain patient and consider the viewing figures before going ahead with season 2 preparation.

The reception has been pretty positive so far, and indeed, shows of this ilk are currently in demand.

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

Luna Nera season 2 is a no-brainer!

Although there is no news yet, we predict that they had ideas for the future far in advance...

As highlighted by The Cinemaholic, Luna Nera is based on a Tiziana Triana novel called Le città perdute. Luna nera: vol 1.

As the volume number suggests, the author went on to pen a number of volumes, so there is a wealth of source material the creators can explore to expand their universe.

Taking into consideration the ending and the fact that there are numerous novels to work from, it seems highly likely that they'll give season 2 the go-ahead.

Again, it seems even more inevitable when you turn to the audience.

BOOGEYMAN: The Outsider explained

(L-R) Nicole Norwood, Susanna Nicchiarelli, Paola Randi, Francesca Comencini, Domenico Procacci, Felipe Tewes and Kelly Luegenbiehl attend the Netflix's "Luna Nera" Premiere photocall on...

Fans talk Luna Nera season 2

Since the series landed, a number of viewers have flocked to Twitter to offer thoughts and opinions.

Check out a selection of tweets:

the potential for a lovers to enemies who still love each other storyline if luna nera gets a season 2 ugh — yaya (@gianasgf) February 1, 2020

WATCH LUNA NERA TO GIVE IT A SEASON 2 — em (@VASYAMCROZKO) February 1, 2020

i will fight to the death for luna nera to be renewed i want season 2 and i will get it periodt — stupid love #1 stan (@raulson_) February 2, 2020

Luna Nera (Black Moon) was really good and that ending was a trip! Pietro is a bae @netflix Give me season 2! — gab (@GabsickleGleek) February 2, 2020

SEE ALSO: Cécile de France wows audiences again in The New Pope

In other news, who is The Stranger star Brandon Fellows?