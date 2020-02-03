Liverpool fans will love Stan Collymore's brilliant response to Guardiola's comments

Liverpool are edging to closer to becoming champions of England once more.

Stan Collymore has stated on his personal Twitter account that Liverpool's recent success has been 'organic', 'natural' and 'aspirational', as he was responding to Pep Guardiola's comments.

The former striker also claimed that, in the meantime, Manchester City, have 'bought a whole defensive unit' after the first 'expensive one didn't work'.

After Manchester City suffered a defeat in North London on Sunday, Guardiola stated that those in charge of the Premier League will be 'concerned' about the manner in which Liverpool are going to win the title, as quoted by The Guardian.

Last season, City pipped the Merseyside club to the title by one point and the season before that they recorded 100 points, as just like their rivals, they steamrolled the title.

The Reds are 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League table - and in response to Guardiola's comments, Liverpool fans will love the message Collymore sent from his personal Twitter account.

LFC will win league by promoting home youth, identifying 1 key ££££ marquee lynchpin and turning a relegated left back into the best in the world.



Organic, natural, aspirational.



City bought a whole defensive unit when the first expensive one didn't work.



Spot the difference? https://t.co/ntpRgpnJn1 — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) February 2, 2020

There have been a lot of success stories at Liverpool since Jurgen Klopp's arrival, with the rise of Jordan Henderson and the emergence of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold just being some of them.

Whilst City have spent big on fullbacks over the years, Liverpool spent £8 million on Roberton from Hull in 2017 [BBC Sport], and Alexander-Arnold has come through the academy.

There's no doubt that the duo are the best fullback pairings in the world, and following their Champions League triumph last season, they will now add a Premier League title to their name.