Jose Mourinho shares when he felt Liverpool were going to be champions

Heung-Min Son of Tottenham Hotspur celebrates with teammates and Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur after scoring his team's second goal during the Premier League match between...
Jose Mourinho says that Liverpool will win the Premier League title this season.

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he felt early in November that Liverpool will win the Premier League title this season.

Mourinho made the comments following Tottenham’s win against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The result at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium means that City, who have won the league title for the past two seasons, are as many as 22 points behind leaders Liverpool in second place the league table at the moment.

 

Jurgen Klopp’s side look set to win the title this season, and Mourinho has said that he felt back in November that they will become champions of England.

Mourinho told Football.London: “I felt early in November [that the title goes to Liverpool]. It’s hard to win three in a row but they are still a fantastic team with a fantastic manager. The way the table is you get two wins and you go straight up the table.”

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur reacts during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02, 2020 in London,...

Title heading to Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, and it is hard to see the Reds collapse in the coming weeks and months.

True, the Merseyside outfit could lose a game or two and draw, but given that City are also dropping points, one can safely say that the league title this season is heading to Anfield.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

