Jose Mourinho shares when he felt Liverpool were going to be champions

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has told Football.London that he felt early in November that Liverpool will win the Premier League title this season.

Mourinho made the comments following Tottenham’s win against Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The result at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium means that City, who have won the league title for the past two seasons, are as many as 22 points behind leaders Liverpool in second place the league table at the moment.

Jurgen Klopp’s side look set to win the title this season, and Mourinho has said that he felt back in November that they will become champions of England.

Mourinho told Football.London: “I felt early in November [that the title goes to Liverpool]. It’s hard to win three in a row but they are still a fantastic team with a fantastic manager. The way the table is you get two wins and you go straight up the table.”

Title heading to Liverpool

Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League this season, and it is hard to see the Reds collapse in the coming weeks and months.

True, the Merseyside outfit could lose a game or two and draw, but given that City are also dropping points, one can safely say that the league title this season is heading to Anfield.