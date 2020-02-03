Quick links

Jose Mourinho praises 'brave' Tottenham Hotspur player who reached his limit

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur wins a header ahead of Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur...
Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli impressed Jose Mourinho.

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur wins a header ahead of Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur...

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli earned praise from manager Jose Mourinho after the team's win over Manchester City.

Alli was substituted after 69 minutes with an injury, following a bad tackle from Raheem Sterling, but he had tried to play through it.

 

The midfielder's attitude impressed manager Jose Mourinho, who commended him for the way he tried to help his teammates.

The Spurs boss told the club's official website: "Dele wanted to stay. I think he was brave.

"He wanted to give everything to the team. He tried, but there are limits and he reached his limit."

Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur takles Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February...

Tottenham had the luxury to bring on Erik Lamela and Tanguy Ndombele, as part of a double change for Alli and goalscorer Steven Bergwijn.

While Jose Mourinho lacks options up front, he has a raft of impressive choices in midfield.

New signing Gedson Fernandes did not even make it on, while Oliver  Skipp was not on the bench.

The win moved Tottenham up to fifth, just four points behind Chelsea. 

Match Referee Mike Dean speaks to Dele Alli of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 02,...

