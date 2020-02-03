Quick links

John Aldridge tweaks Liverpool title stance after Manchester City result yesterday

Subhankar Mondal
Liverpool won and Manchester City lost this weekend.

Following Manchester City’s defeat to Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday evening, John Aldridge has stated on Twitter that Liverpool need to win six more matches to clinch the Premier League title this season.

Liverpool got the better of Southampton 4-0 at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon.

City were in action on Sunday evening, as Pep Guardiola’s side took on Tottenham away from home at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

 

The Citizens lost the game and are now 22 points behind league leaders Liverpool in second place.

On Saturday, after the win for Liverpool, Aldridge stated on Twitter that the Reds need seven more victories to lift the Premier League trophy.

However, after City lost to Tottenham in North London on Sunday evening, the former Liverpool star has changed his stance, and has now stated that Jurgen Klopp’s side need just six more wins.

Given that if City all of their remaining league fixtures this season, they will end up with 88 points, and Liverpool indeed need six more wins to bring the title to Anfield, as they are currently on 73 points.

