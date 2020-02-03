Jamie Redknapp discusses his fears for Leeds United, comments on Bielsa's training

Leeds United have hit a tricky run of form in the Championship.

Pundit Jamie Redknapp has told the Daily Mail that he wonders whether the intensity of Marcelo Bielsa's training sessions is damaging Leeds United.

The Whites took on Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon, and will have been expecting a win against one of the worst away sides in the Championship.

However, Leeds slipped up, losing 1-0 to the Latics as Joe Williams' deflected corner looped straight into the net, handing Leeds another defeat.

Leeds had 77% of possession and 19 shots, but couldn't break Wigan down, which sums up Leeds' frustrating patch of form in recent weeks.

It's now just two wins from the last nine league games for Leeds, with just nine points taken from a possible 27 – meaning their lead over the chasing pack for automatic has been whittled down to just three points.

Leeds fall away last season too, and fans will be terrified of a repeat situation, with Bielsa's men now desperately needing to get back on track sooner rather than later.

The hope will be that January signings Jean-Kevin Augustin and Ian Carlo Poveda can help turn things around, but pundit Redknapp is starting to get a little worried for Leeds.

Redknapp is worried that Bielsa's training sessions are too intense now, and thinks the players are so desperate to avoid the play-offs again, but there are real fears that Leeds may be running out of steam already.

“We hear stories about how intense Marcelo Bielsa's training sessions are, so has that played a part in Leeds' poor form?” said Redknapp. “This is not the first time this has happened, of course. Last season Leeds were top of the table on Boxing Day, six points clear of third. Then they went on to miss out on automatic promotion. Their players will be desperate to avoid the lottery of the play-offs again,” he added.