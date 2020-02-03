TikTok: Who is Jackson Mahomes? From Super Bowl to super social!

He's amassed millions of likes across his content.

Jackson Mahomes has become a surefire TikTok sensation!

Today, that's a bigger deal than ever...

The popular app TikTok surfaced in 2017 and is used by so many to craft snappy videos, whether featuring them lip-syncing to songs or showcasing a variety of talents.

Since 2018, the app's popularity has grown significantly, and in 2019 it achieved astronomical success. Of course, it's only set to become a bigger craze in 2020, with more and more TikTok stars emerging every month.

While initially rather niche, those who strike big on the platform are increasingly recognised as bonafide celebrities, and in the realm of celebs, we often learn that worlds merge and collide...

Right now, this is certainly the case for the brother of Patrick Mahomes.

BOOGEYMAN: The Outsider explained

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs talks to the media during the postgame press conference after they defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock...

Who is Jackson Mahomes?

As has already been suggested, Jackson Mahomes is the younger brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

According to Sporting News, he is 19-years-old and attended Whitehouse High School, Texas. There, he boasted a reputation as an athlete, but not in football like his brother. Basketball was Jackson's sport!

The earlier source includes that Jackson opened up to East Texas Sports Network about being Patrick's brother: “It’s hard at times because everybody’s asking for something. You’ve got to act better and be respectful. Your name is out there. Everybody knows who you are and what your family is."

Although the brothers weren't particularly close when growing up, their bond has strengthened considerably in recent years.

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

But for real, how many y’all think? https://t.co/08Ja4zNhCh — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) January 28, 2020

Jackson Mahomes at the Super Bowl

The sports star's brother has attracted some serious attention at the Chiefs games recently thanks to his status as a TikTok celebrity.

During the Chiefs/Titans game in the AFC Championship, he posted regular videos and his brother even makes an appearance!

You can check out a TikTok video he posted with his brother below, in which he jokes "He got the talent and I got the moves":

THIS IS HOW I WIN! Uncut Gems ending explained

Pretty good combo right! He got the talent and I got the moves #tiktok #tiktokstar pic.twitter.com/QeoRl7Zsey — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) December 9, 2019

Jackson Mahomes on TikTok

You can head over to Jackson's TikTok over at @jacksonmahomes.

When we said he was a bit of a celeb, we seriously meant it; he currently has a whopping 313.1k followers!

Across his content, he has earned 4.9 million likes in total. At the moment, there's a bunch of content featuring him having a great time at the games.

SEE ALSO: This Luna Nera actress has cast a spell over her Netflix fans

Be sure to give him a follow. Similarly, you can find him on Instagram at @jacksonmahomes, where he boasts 80.7k followers.

In other news, who is The Stranger star Brandon Fellows?