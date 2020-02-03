Quick links

'It's harsh', 'Stay away': Some fans react after hearing Spurs bid for striker on deadline day

Olly Dawes
Southend fans flood on to the pitch on the final whistle during the Sky Bet League One match between Southend United and Sunderland at Roots Hall on May 4, 2019 in Southend, United...
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly failed with a move for Southend United striker Charlie Kelman.

Calum Woods of Tranmere Rovers crossing past Charlie Kelman of Southend United during the Sky Bet League 1 match between Southend United and Tranmere Rovers at Roots Hall, Southend on...

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a whole host of strikers in January, but they surprisingly ended the window without a new signing up front.

Steven Bergwijn came in to bolster Jose Mourinho's options out wide, and he showed his quality with a superb goal on his debut against Manchester City on Sunday.

Son Heung-min spent most of that game as the striker and got himself on the scoresheet too, suggesting that Spurs may still have enough quality in their ranks to make do without Harry Kane.

 

Reports are now emerging that Spurs had a bid rejected for a new striker on deadline day – but the player in question may not have been a player to make an immediate impact.

The Echo report that Tottenham – as well as Sunderland – wanted Southend United striker Charlie Kelman, and both made bids or him in the final hours of the January window.

The League One side stood firm and rejected both bids, before seeing the 18-year-old score the opening goal in the 2-1 win over Lincoln City just hours later.

Southend United's Charlie Kelman celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Southend United and Lincoln City at Roots Hall on February 1, 2020 in...

Kelman, born in England but a United States youth international, has shown real promise with Southend, bagging six goals in 12 first-team appearances at such a young age.

With the news breaking of Spurs failing to sign Kelman, Southend fans took to Twitter to react, with some pleased that he's staying, but ultimately realistic that he will likely end up leaving in the summer, given that his contract expires in 2021.

Others think that it was harsh to prevent Kelman from making a move to the Premier League even if he would be sat on the bench, with others believing staying at Roots Hall is best for his development.

Southend fans flood on to the pitch on the final whistle during the Sky Bet League One match between Southend United and Sunderland at Roots Hall on May 4, 2019 in Southend, United...

Olly Dawes

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL.

