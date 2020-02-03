'It's harsh', 'Stay away': Some fans react after hearing Spurs bid for striker on deadline day

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly failed with a move for Southend United striker Charlie Kelman.

Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a whole host of strikers in January, but they surprisingly ended the window without a new signing up front.

Steven Bergwijn came in to bolster Jose Mourinho's options out wide, and he showed his quality with a superb goal on his debut against Manchester City on Sunday.

Son Heung-min spent most of that game as the striker and got himself on the scoresheet too, suggesting that Spurs may still have enough quality in their ranks to make do without Harry Kane.

Reports are now emerging that Spurs had a bid rejected for a new striker on deadline day – but the player in question may not have been a player to make an immediate impact.

The Echo report that Tottenham – as well as Sunderland – wanted Southend United striker Charlie Kelman, and both made bids or him in the final hours of the January window.

The League One side stood firm and rejected both bids, before seeing the 18-year-old score the opening goal in the 2-1 win over Lincoln City just hours later.

Kelman, born in England but a United States youth international, has shown real promise with Southend, bagging six goals in 12 first-team appearances at such a young age.

With the news breaking of Spurs failing to sign Kelman, Southend fans took to Twitter to react, with some pleased that he's staying, but ultimately realistic that he will likely end up leaving in the summer, given that his contract expires in 2021.

Others think that it was harsh to prevent Kelman from making a move to the Premier League even if he would be sat on the bench, with others believing staying at Roots Hall is best for his development.

When does his current contract end? The rate he is going I can see a lot 0f interest in him this summer — ShrimpersTalk.co.uk (@ShrimpersTalk) February 2, 2020

I know we need him but it’s harsh on Charlie Cos every player wants to get as high as they can in their career but being a bench warmer somewhere also won’t develop him as a player — Steve P (@StevePo82384832) February 2, 2020

Good he will be worth alot more in future years — G Tidbury (@TidburyG) February 2, 2020

Phewwww ...... that was close — Tezza (@Tezza_SUFC) February 2, 2020

Good decision, need to keep some players! Would be surprised if he is still with us next session, but hopefully commands a substantial fee. — Dave Molyneux (@molyneux_dave) February 2, 2020

He has so much potential to play at a higher level but he’s 18 and if sold now to a premier league team he wouldn’t be playing regular first team football. Keep him next season if poss and if he scores a bundle of goals, which I’m sure he will then he’ll be worth buckets more. — Lee (@Lee12731925) February 2, 2020

Improve his contract, love for him to stay but if prem clubs are looking now come next year they can take him off our hands for next to nothing — Reece Bakewell (@ReeceBakewell) February 2, 2020

Good. Needs a full season next year https://t.co/xIz1VCSNZ3 — Peter Goodwin (@petergoodwin92) February 2, 2020

Good stay away from him — harry wagman (@wagman_harry) February 2, 2020