Is Gacha Life shutting down in 2020? April 1st doomsday rumour explained!

Explaining the latest concerns about Gacha Life shutting down in 2020 on April 1st.

There's been a lot of rumours about famous products shutting down in 2020. There have been ones about Tik Tok, Roblox, Fortnite, and Minecraft, and now there's one about the popular mobile app, Gacha Life. This rumour says the game will shut down on April 1st, and in this article you'll discover why there is no need for you to be concerned.

Mobile gacha games are incredibly popular with there being dozens that "deserve anime adaptations". However, Gacha Life itself is a unique mobile title that instead allows people to create their own short movies and music videos.

YouTube has a massive Gacha Life community, and these fans shouldn't be worried about it shutting down in 2020.

Is Gacha Life shutting down in 2020?

No, Gacha Life is not shutting down in 2020.

A rumour has been spread saying it will be shutting down on April 1st, but this hasn't been confirmed by developer Lumine Games.

The rumour stems from the prank website Channel 45. This is how you know the rumour is entirely fake as just clicking on the story will smack you in the face with an image of a clown saying "you got owned".

It's a website in which you can create and spread your own fake news on Google and Facebook. And no, it doesn't matter how purposefully poor your grammar is as evidenced by the Gacha Life shutting down 2020 story which reads as follows:

"Gacha life shutting down?! Gacha life will never ever be a thing in 2020 april 1st from its inaprompreint

content and inaproperite images gacha life will be shut down also all lunime games will all be gone im sorry but it is true! Im also sorry for who’s birthday is on this day it will be any hour that it will shut down but the company said it would exaclty be at 2:00."

In case you needed more proof that Gacha Life isn't shutting down in 2020, just ask yourself what day April 1st is. Yep, that's right, it's April Fool's day. You should now fully understand that its doomsday date is nothing more than a joke.

Gacha Life recently received an update to make the game more appropriate and less vulnerable to disturbing creations. Judging by the community's reaction online, this update has removed some poses, facial expressions, and attires.

Some of the community appear to be disappointed by the update thanks to it removing features they weren't guilty of using irresponsibly, but ultimately the update seems to have been a necessary and welcome caution thanks to its insane popularity.

While Gacha Life is still a thing, there's Gacha Life 2 for the community to anticipate. Judging by a tweet from the developer all the way back in August 2019, the game should be arriving early 2020 as Gacha Club.

Special Announcement! Gacha Life 2 will now be merging together with Gacha Club! They will be combining together to make one big game, and the official name will now be just Gacha Club. Expected release date is early 2020. Visit our website at https://t.co/S6BlTx1JuT for updates! pic.twitter.com/mXUqU9ObpS — Lunime (@LunimeGames) August 31, 2019

While there's no word on Gacha Life actually shutting down in 2020, the arrival of Gacha Club could make it irrelevant.

Gacha Life is available on iOS and Android.