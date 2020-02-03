Quick links

'Immense', 'Left-footed version of Pablo': Some Leeds fans react to new signing's U23 display

Olly Dawes
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Leeds United Under-23's took on Sheffield Wednesday today.

Ian Poveda of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United lost 1-0 at home to Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon, and need to get back on track quickly against Nottingham Forest this coming weekend.

It's been a rough patch for Leeds, as they have now won just two of their last nine Championship games, and the hope is that their January signings can make an impact.

Winger Ian Carlo Poveda and striker Jean-Kevin Augustin have arrived from Manchester City and RB Leipzig respectively, and both featured for the Leeds Under-23's today.

 

Niall Huggins grabbed Leeds' opener against Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon, before a late own goal handed the Whites a 2-2 draw.

Augustin started the game before going at half time, which was allegedly planned, but an injury sustained before the break may leave some worried.

Winger Poveda came on at half time, with the wide man attempting to adjust to life at Elland Road having arrived last month, but is yet to make his first-team debut.

Ian Poveda of Leeds United reacts ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Fans took to Twitter to react to his 45-minute cameo, praising him as 'lively' and 'technically excellent', even branding him 'immense' and 'a tidy little player'.

Some even compared him to Pablo Hernandez or Ezgjan Alioski, with supporters clearly excited about the youngster's quality after his 45-minute display against Wednesday today.

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

