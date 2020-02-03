'Immense', 'Left-footed version of Pablo': Some Leeds fans react to new signing's U23 display

Leeds United Under-23's took on Sheffield Wednesday today.

Leeds United lost 1-0 at home to Wigan Athletic on Saturday afternoon, and need to get back on track quickly against Nottingham Forest this coming weekend.

It's been a rough patch for Leeds, as they have now won just two of their last nine Championship games, and the hope is that their January signings can make an impact.

Winger Ian Carlo Poveda and striker Jean-Kevin Augustin have arrived from Manchester City and RB Leipzig respectively, and both featured for the Leeds Under-23's today.

Niall Huggins grabbed Leeds' opener against Sheffield Wednesday this afternoon, before a late own goal handed the Whites a 2-2 draw.

Augustin started the game before going at half time, which was allegedly planned, but an injury sustained before the break may leave some worried.

Winger Poveda came on at half time, with the wide man attempting to adjust to life at Elland Road having arrived last month, but is yet to make his first-team debut.

Fans took to Twitter to react to his 45-minute cameo, praising him as 'lively' and 'technically excellent', even branding him 'immense' and 'a tidy little player'.

Some even compared him to Pablo Hernandez or Ezgjan Alioski, with supporters clearly excited about the youngster's quality after his 45-minute display against Wednesday today.

Thought Poveda looked lively tbh. He switched sides but can cut in too. Certainly worthy of being on bench and late cameos. Kev never had much if a look in but his one effort was good as was his movement. Too early to say I think — mervwilliams (@geddyleeds) February 3, 2020

I felt that you could definitely tell that Poveda has played in the Premier League 2 & UEFA Youth League. Technically excellent just needs more time to learn & settle into the system.Could see flashes of the Helder Costa comparison from Marcelo Bielsa (a little Pablo too)#lufc — BielsaCarajo (@carajo_bielsa) February 3, 2020

U23's vs wendies 2-2 1/3



Big Kev played 45 got a knock hopefully not an issue, bigger concern seemed heavy legged nowhere near Bielsa ball fit showed some ability in flashes



You U23 side found it tough against a older wendies side



Poveda Shacks played 45 looked decent — Leeds Fan in Chicago (@ChicagoWhite) February 3, 2020

Poveda didn't really put a foot wrong. Always wanting the ball and chasing down. Decent passing and draws fouls. I think he'll be a useful addition. — ToddLunch (@LunchTodd) February 3, 2020

Poveda looked good. A good never give up result for the young uns — kathleen williams ALAW. (@miffy0811_a) February 3, 2020

Shacks poveda look full of beans — Nick alaw mot (@MotNicodemus) February 3, 2020

Nice to see Poveda as a playet who can switch flanks too. Will be a useful addition. — mervwilliams (@geddyleeds) February 3, 2020

Poveda looks like a left footed version of Pablo — jon rosten (@jonro1465) February 3, 2020

Poveda seems to have all the energy and buzz of Alioski, but also actual footballing ability. #LUFC — Reginald Glovebox (@RGlovebox) February 3, 2020

Poveda is looking very good #lufc — DannyOsborne (@Kingdanny30) February 3, 2020

Poveda looks immense — ً (@OllieBatley) February 3, 2020