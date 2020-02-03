'I'm not a huge fan': Garth Crooks does u-turn on Tottenham player

Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris was a hero for his club on Sunday.

Garth Crooks has admitted to BBC Sport that he isn't a 'huge fan' of Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, but acknowledged that he played a huge role in Sunday's win.

Spurs beat Premier League champions Manchester City 2-0 in North London yesterday evening to move four points behind Chelsea in the race for Champions League qualification.

It was a game of fine margins, with the Tottenham star saving a first-half penalty from Ilkay Dunogan in a moment which proved the foundations for the hosts' win.

Lloris, a £12 million signing from Lyon eight years ago [BBC], is no stranger to erratic moments and one of them directly led to the injury that ruled him out for three months earlier this season, after damaging his elbow in a 3-0 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion.

And Crooks has said to BBC Sport that he's interested to see whether the World Cup winner can maintain his form over the long term.

The ex-Tottenham striker said: "Regular readers will know that I am not a huge fan of Spurs' Hugo Lloris but credit where credit is due. The penalty save by Lloris was one of the many turning points in this game against a Manchester City side that seemed to be in control from start to finish.

"His overall handling was clean and decisive while his decision making was excellent. I'll be very interested to see if he can retain this form and for how long."

If we're honest, a lot of Spurs fans will even doubt that Lloris can reproduce this kind of performance every week until the end of the season, by virtue of the history of mistakes.

For whatever reason, the former Lyon star developed into quite an error-prone and inconsistent stopper in the final 18 months of Mauricio Pochettino's time at the club, hence why Crooks hasn't been a big fan.

But the arrival of Jose Mourinho, whom Lloris hadn't played under before last month, offers the chance for a fresh start and so far, so good.