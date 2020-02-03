Quick links

Celtic

'I was really mad': £7m star shares what annoyed him during Celtic win

Shane Callaghan
Christopher Jullien of Celtic runs with the ball during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on September 01, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Christopher Jullien made amends for Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Michael Johnston (L) celebrates with Celtic's Scottish defender Greg Taylor (C) and Celtic's French defender Christopher Jullien (R) after scoring their third...

Christopher Jullien has blamed himself for the goal that Celtic conceded on Sunday.

The big French centre-back lost the run of Marios Ogkmpoe who headed Hamilton into a shock 1-0 lead against the Scottish Premiership leaders yesterday.

Subscribe

Jullien, a £7 million signing by Celtic last summer, repeatedly punched the turf in frustration after the Greek star headed home.

The Hoops star was questionable defensively throughout the game, but he atoned for that mistake by scoring the goal that gave Neil Lennon's side a 2-1 lead with 12 minutes to go.

 

From there, Celtic rallied against the 10-man Accies and although Jullien's goal was a huge one - one that led them to moving seven points clear of Rangers in the Premiership table - the man himself saw it as merely cancelling out his part in the hosts' opener.

He told The Scottish Sun: "It’s not my first aim when I go out on the field though. My first goal is always to get a clean sheet.

“I was really mad about the goal we conceded because it was my player who scored. My goal was only a bonus.”

Jullien's centre-back partner Kristoffer Ajer wasn't that much better, and a mistake from the Norway international nearly led to Hamilton opening the scoring before they did, though Fraser Forster denied Ogkmpoe.

Still, the former Toulouse star is being a bit harsh on himself if he can't enjoy his goal.

It was a potentially massive one for the Bhoys and although they wound up winning 4-1 in the end, that was the strike which could prove to be huge over the coming months if Celtic make it nine titles in a row come May.

Christopher Jullien of Celtic scorer of the winning goal holds the Betfred Cup during the Betfred Cup Final between Rangers FC and Celtic FC at Hampden Park on December 08, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch