'I was really mad': £7m star shares what annoyed him during Celtic win

Christopher Jullien made amends for Celtic on Sunday afternoon.

Christopher Jullien has blamed himself for the goal that Celtic conceded on Sunday.

The big French centre-back lost the run of Marios Ogkmpoe who headed Hamilton into a shock 1-0 lead against the Scottish Premiership leaders yesterday.

Jullien, a £7 million signing by Celtic last summer, repeatedly punched the turf in frustration after the Greek star headed home.

The Hoops star was questionable defensively throughout the game, but he atoned for that mistake by scoring the goal that gave Neil Lennon's side a 2-1 lead with 12 minutes to go.

From there, Celtic rallied against the 10-man Accies and although Jullien's goal was a huge one - one that led them to moving seven points clear of Rangers in the Premiership table - the man himself saw it as merely cancelling out his part in the hosts' opener.

He told The Scottish Sun: "It’s not my first aim when I go out on the field though. My first goal is always to get a clean sheet.

“I was really mad about the goal we conceded because it was my player who scored. My goal was only a bonus.”

Jullien's centre-back partner Kristoffer Ajer wasn't that much better, and a mistake from the Norway international nearly led to Hamilton opening the scoring before they did, though Fraser Forster denied Ogkmpoe.

Still, the former Toulouse star is being a bit harsh on himself if he can't enjoy his goal.

It was a potentially massive one for the Bhoys and although they wound up winning 4-1 in the end, that was the strike which could prove to be huge over the coming months if Celtic make it nine titles in a row come May.