'He even admits that': Owen claims Liverpool ace has '100% improved' one area of his game

Liverpool recorded yet another three points in the Premier League over the weekend.

Former Premier League striker, Michael Owen, has claimed that forward Mo Salah has '100% improved' his finishing and stated that the Liverpool man 'even admits it' himself.

As posted on a football-related YouTube account, Owen was full of praise for Salah, who netted a brace for Liverpool during their 4-0 win over Southampton over the weekend.

"This fella [Salah] what a finisher he is," said Owen. "And I wouldn't have said that a few years ago. His finishing has 100% improved. I met him only a week or so ago to do an interview with him. And he even admits that his finishing is coming on leaps and bounds.

"That's just practising. repetition and being cool and composed in that situation. But his choice of finishing now is just amazing."

It has been yet another brilliant season for Salah, who has struck 14 goals and supplied six assists from 22 Premier League games this season [transfermarkt].

Over the summer, Salah took part in the Africa Cup of Nations for his home country of Egypt and he didn't have much rest before returning back for this current campaign.

But he, and his Liverpool teammates, will now take a much-needed rest with the winter break kicking in. They will then return for their Saturday evening clash against Norwich City on the 15th of this month.

The Reds went 22 points clear following their win against the Saints and that margin remains because Manchester City were beaten at Tottenham on Sunday.

It now seems as though that Jurgen Klopp's side are six wins away from winning the English League title once again.