Harry Redknapp hails Wolves' style of play in the Premier League

The former Spurs boss says that he is really impressed by their performances this season.

Harry Redknapp spoke to Wolverhampton Wanderers' official website about the club's style of play and how much it has impressed him this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side have been impressive both in the Premier League and in Europe this season. Wolves are through to the knockout stages of the Europa League and have an outside chance of finishing in the top four.

Wolves' solidity and defensive organisation have been lauded by many since the start of last season. The way they defend as a team before hitting their opposition on the counter-attack has made them a dangerous side and Redknapp has hailed their style of play.

He said: "They’re fantastic. I’ve been really impressed with them. I watched the game against Tottenham before Christmas, and I thought they were magnificent.

"They were so unlucky to lose the game. Some of the football they play is absolutely top drawer, they’re a real pleasure to watch. They’ve got everything, they play and they’ve got pace. The way they move the ball around from back to front is top class."

Wolves are currently eighth in the league, just six points behind fourth-place Chelsea. They have a golden chance of finishing higher than they did last season and Nuno Santo deserves a lot of credit for this.

With 13 games still left to be played, a lot can still happen for Wolves in the Premier League as well as in Europe. Their form has taken a slight dip recently, winning just once in their last five games.

The winter break has come at the perfect time for Wolves to regroup and recharge themselves. A fine run from after the break until the end of the season will push them to the next level and not many can argue that they don't deserve it.