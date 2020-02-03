Quick links

Graham Roberts thinks Tottenham Hotspur 20-year-old ‘an absolute superstar'

Riyad Mahrez of Manchester City runs with the ball under pressure from Dele Alli, Harry Winks and Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham...
Toby Alderweireld and Japhet Tanganga played well for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur and Kyle Walker of Manchester City during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Graham Roberts has praised Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga on Twitter for his performance against Manchester City at the weekend.

The former Tottenham star was impressed with the display produced by the 20-year-old defender during his side’s win against City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The England Under-20 international looked very composed at the back and made a brilliant stop on Sergio Aguero.

 

According to WhoScored, against City, Tanganga had a pass accuracy of 76.7%, won three headers, took 53 touches, attempted one dribble, and made four tackles, three interceptions and four clearances.

Roberts was also impressed with the display produced by Belgium international central defender Toby Alderweireld against City.

According to WhoScored, against Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday, the 30-year-old had a pass accuracy of 68.8%, won one header, took 41 touches, and made one tackle, one interception and three clearances.

Toby Alderweireld of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United...

The win against City means that Tottenham are now fifth in the league table, just four points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea.

Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

