Graham Roberts thinks Tottenham Hotspur 20-year-old ‘an absolute superstar'

Toby Alderweireld and Japhet Tanganga played well for Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Graham Roberts has praised Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga on Twitter for his performance against Manchester City at the weekend.

The former Tottenham star was impressed with the display produced by the 20-year-old defender during his side’s win against City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday.

The England Under-20 international looked very composed at the back and made a brilliant stop on Sergio Aguero.

According to WhoScored, against City, Tanganga had a pass accuracy of 76.7%, won three headers, took 53 touches, attempted one dribble, and made four tackles, three interceptions and four clearances.

Roberts was also impressed with the display produced by Belgium international central defender Toby Alderweireld against City.

According to WhoScored, against Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday, the 30-year-old had a pass accuracy of 68.8%, won one header, took 41 touches, and made one tackle, one interception and three clearances.

The win against City means that Tottenham are now fifth in the league table, just four points behind London rivals and fourth-placed Chelsea.

We just bloody needed that fantastic for us the boy @JTanganga99 for his age an absolute superstar amazing mentality. And so happy for Stevie! COYS — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) February 2, 2020

Great to have Hugo back to! @AlderweireldTob back to his very best again. — Graham Roberts (@GrahamRoberts4) February 2, 2020