Garth Crooks claims Everton 'lump' caused 'meltdown' on Saturday

Yerry Mina scored from two set-pieces for Everton on Saturday.

Garth Crooks has named Everton centre-back Yerry Mina in his Team of the Week.

The Colombia international scored twice as the Toffees came from two goals down to beat Watford 3-2 at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon.

First, the Everton defender prodded the ball home from a yard out following a goal-mouth scramble on the stroke of half time, before heading home a second moments later to ensure Carlo Ancelotti's side were somehow level at the break.

Watford struggled in a big way to deal with the 6'5 powerhouse from set-pieces it would seem, with Crooks claiming that he caused a 'meltdown'.

 

"It's rather unusual to pick a defender for scoring goals rather than his team coming away with a clean sheet. Nevertheless I have decided to go with Yerry Mina simply due to his persistence," he told BBC Sport.

"Every time the ball went into the Watford penalty area at set plays their defence fell to pieces. The sheer presence of Mina (who is a lump by the way) sent Watford into meltdown."

Everton very rarely score three goals in a game and, even rarer, they don't tend to come from behind to win.

It had been 776 days since the last time the Toffees won from a losing position in a Premier League game [The Echo] and that must indicate that the legendary Italian manager is having an effect.

The Goodison Park club have still only lost the one Premier League game under Ancelotti - at home to Manchester City.

