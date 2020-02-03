Forgotten Leeds United signing scores first goal of the season out on loan

Leeds United's Rafa Mujica's season just got a big boost.

Leeds United's deal for Rafa Mujica in the summer was one of the club's most peculiar.

The Whites signed the striker after his deal at Barcelona expired.

He featured in one pre-season game, before being sent out on loan to Spanish side Extremadura.

This deal did not work out successfully. The 21-year-old played in eight games, failing to score.

Originally scheduled as a season long loan, Leeds announced a week ago that he has been sent on loan to Villarreal for the rest of the campaign to play for their B team.

The move is off to a bright start. Mujica scored on his first start at the weekend in a 4-1 win over UE Llagostera.

He had featured as a substitute a week ago, and did enough to earn a place in the line-up.

His goal should secure a few more opportunities for the youngster.

What's next?

All Mujica can do for now is keep focused on the task at hand and build up a bit of confidence in his loan spell.

If we had to bet, we would predict he never starts a game for Leeds' first team in a competitive fixture, judging by the way many of their talent imports from Spain have got on.

But his goal at the weekend signifies a fresh start, and if he can go on a run and get himself noticed back in Yorkshire, he might get a chance to try and impress in a full pre-season next year.