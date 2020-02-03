Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Forgotten Leeds United signing scores first goal of the season out on loan

Dan Coombs
Leeds United's Rafa Mujica in action during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds United's Rafa Mujica's season just got a big boost.

Leeds United's Rafa Mujica in action during the Pre-season Friendly match between York City and Leeds United on July 10, 2019 in York, England.

Leeds United's deal for Rafa Mujica in the summer was one of the club's most peculiar.

The Whites signed the striker after his deal at Barcelona expired. 

He featured in one pre-season game, before being sent out on loan to Spanish side Extremadura.

 

This deal did not work out successfully. The 21-year-old played in eight games, failing to score.

Originally scheduled as a season long loan, Leeds announced a week ago that he has been sent on loan to Villarreal for the rest of the campaign to play for their B team.

The move is off to a bright start. Mujica scored on his first start at the weekend in a 4-1 win over UE Llagostera.

Rafael Rafa Mujica Garcia of Barcelona in action during the UEFA Youth League Quarter-final match between Anderlecht and Barcelona held at Van Roy Stadium on March 8, 2016 in Denderleeuw,...

He had featured as a substitute a week ago, and did enough to earn a place in the line-up.

His goal should secure a few more opportunities for the youngster.

What's next?

All Mujica can do for now is keep focused on the task at hand and build up a bit of confidence in his loan spell.

If we had to bet, we would predict he never starts a game for Leeds' first team in a competitive fixture, judging by the way many of their talent imports from Spain have got on.

But his goal at the weekend signifies a fresh start, and if he can go on a run and get himself noticed back in Yorkshire, he might get a chance to try and impress in a full pre-season next year.

Rafael Rafa Mujica Garcia of Barcelona looks on during the UEFA Youth League Quarter-final match between Anderlecht and Barcelona held at Van Roy Stadium on March 8, 2016 in Denderleeuw,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch