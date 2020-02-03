Ex-Chelsea attacker claims deadline day move to Aston Villa was blocked, Terry called him

Hertha Berlin attacker Salomon Kalou claims a move to Aston Villa failed.

Hertha Berlin attacker Salomon Kalou has told the Berliner Kurier that a move to Aston Villa fell through on deadline day due to work permit issues.

Kalou claims that he received a call from Aston Villa coach John Terry, who was seeking a reunion having worked together at Chelsea in the past.

The forward admitted that a move back to England would have been appealing, and he would have loved to play for Terry, even though it's Dean Smith in charge at Villa Park.

However, Kalou noted that whilst they tried until the very end to make the deal a possibility, work permit issues put paid to his hopes, because he doesn't have a European passport and doesn't play for the Ivory Coast anymore.

“England would have appealed to me very much,” said Kalou. “I got a call from my good friend John Terry, who is now coaching Aston Villa. At that time he was our captain at Chelsea and a real leader. I would have loved to play under him.”

“We tried until the end if there was a possibility. But I'm not a European, I don't play in the national team anymore. That was the problem,” he added.

Kalou, 34, has only played five league games for Hertha this season, and his Villa move falling through means that he's now looking at a move to China or the United States with the European markets closed.

The forward is obviously well-known by Terry, having worked together between 2006 and 2012, with Terry seeing Kalou score 60 goals in 254 games for the Blues.

Capable of playing wide or up front, Kalou may still have some technical ability, but he has certainly lost a yard of pace in recent years, and wouldn't have been the most inspiring option for Villa.

Going for a younger striker in Borja Baston seems like a sensible move for Villa, even if he's a punt too – but with Kalou unable to move, Villa had to find somebody else, and the ex-Chelsea pair were robbed of their reunion.