Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Sunderland

Southend United

Premier League

League One

Report: Tottenham and Sunderland missed out on six-goal youngster Sol Campbell likes

Danny Owen
Southend United manager Sol Campbell during the Sky Bet League One match between Southend United and Lincoln City at Roots Hall on February 1, 2020 in Southend, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League Spurs and League One Sunderland reportedly made deadline-day bids for Southend United striker Charlie Kelman.

Charlie Kelman of Southend United looks on during the Carabao Cup First Round match between Stevenage and Southend United at The Lamex Stadium on August 13, 2019 in Stevenage, England.

Southend United managed to fight off deadline day interest in exciting striker Charlie Kelman, according to Echo News, with ‘Young Wazza’ staying put at the League One strugglers.

A fresh-faced centre-forward has been a rare bright spark in a miserable campaign at Roots Hall.

Kelman took his tally to six in just 12 games this season as Southend won at home for the first time all season on Saturday, beating Lincoln City 2-1 to boost their admittedly faint hopes of beating the drop.

 

And, with their League One status on the line, the Shrimpers obviously felt that they had no choice but to turn their nose up at bids from Sunderland and Tottenham for the USA under 20 international.

Kelman, who was born in Basildon but moved to Texas as a youngster, has gone from strength to strength since Sol Campbell, a former Spurs defender of course, took over at Roots Hall in the autumn.

Southend United manager Sol Campbell during the Sky Bet League One match between Southend United and Lincoln City at Roots Hall on February 1, 2020 in Southend, England.

“Kelman’s come in and he’s been really good,” Campbell told the Echo News earlier in January. “He’s scored a couple of goals since I’ve been here and it’s nice for him.”

Speaking exclusively to HITC back in September, Kelman admitted that he has been compared to a young Wayne Rooney due to his stocky size and his eye for the spectacular, with a debut wonder-goal from his own half against Plymouth Argyle reminiscent of the Manchester United legend in his pomp.

It seems only a matter of time, however, before Kelman outgrows the relatively small pond that is the bottom of League One.

Southend United's Charlie Kelman celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Sky Bet League One match between Southend United and Lincoln City at Roots Hall on February 1, 2020 in...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch