Report: Tottenham and Sunderland missed out on six-goal youngster Sol Campbell likes

Premier League Spurs and League One Sunderland reportedly made deadline-day bids for Southend United striker Charlie Kelman.

Southend United managed to fight off deadline day interest in exciting striker Charlie Kelman, according to Echo News, with ‘Young Wazza’ staying put at the League One strugglers.

A fresh-faced centre-forward has been a rare bright spark in a miserable campaign at Roots Hall.

Kelman took his tally to six in just 12 games this season as Southend won at home for the first time all season on Saturday, beating Lincoln City 2-1 to boost their admittedly faint hopes of beating the drop.

And, with their League One status on the line, the Shrimpers obviously felt that they had no choice but to turn their nose up at bids from Sunderland and Tottenham for the USA under 20 international.

Kelman, who was born in Basildon but moved to Texas as a youngster, has gone from strength to strength since Sol Campbell, a former Spurs defender of course, took over at Roots Hall in the autumn.

“Kelman’s come in and he’s been really good,” Campbell told the Echo News earlier in January. “He’s scored a couple of goals since I’ve been here and it’s nice for him.”

Speaking exclusively to HITC back in September, Kelman admitted that he has been compared to a young Wayne Rooney due to his stocky size and his eye for the spectacular, with a debut wonder-goal from his own half against Plymouth Argyle reminiscent of the Manchester United legend in his pomp.

It seems only a matter of time, however, before Kelman outgrows the relatively small pond that is the bottom of League One.