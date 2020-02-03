Report: Liverpool think summer target is worth just half his £80m price-tag

Bayer Leverkusen starlet Kai Havertz is expected to leave the Bundesliga soon but will he join Jurgen Klopp's Premier League leaders Liverpool?

Liverpool are interested in bringing Bayer Leverkusen wonder-kid Kai Havertz to Anfield, according to the Independent, but believe the coveted midfielder is worth half of his £80 million price-tag.

If or when Havertz bids farewell to life at the Bay Arena, a man who has been compared to some of Germany’s greatest talents, from Mesut Ozil to Michael Ballack, is expected to become one of the most expensive young players in the game.

With an £80 million price-tag on his head, Liverpool would have to make the 20-year-old the second-most expensive player in their history, behind only Virgil van Dijk if they want to lure him to Merseyside. That, it has to be said, is a huge fee to pay for a player just out of his teenage years, especially given that the standard of Havertz’s performances have dipped considerably in recent months.

According to the Independent, Liverpool value the seven-time Germany international at £40 million. A bid of that amount, however, is unlikely to even get Leverkusen around the table.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are also circling, smelling blood as the Bundesliga giants prepare for life without their prized asset beyond this season (BILD). If Liverpool are unwilling to get anywhere near Havertz’s price-tag, don’t expect Man City, Madrid or co to wait around.

Liverpool’s stance is somewhat understandable, however, when you consider whether Havertz would really fit into Jurgen Klopp’s team.

A languid, silky playmaker, Havertz netted a remarkable 20 goals in all competitions last season. But it must be said that Liverpool have gone from strength to strength without a natural goal-scoring midfielder in their ranks with Klopp preferring tenacious, energetic players like James Milner and Gini Wijnaldum in the centre of the park.

£80 million is a lot to pay for a Plan B.