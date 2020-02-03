Report explains why Liverpool decided against signing £17m international; Klopp likes teenager

Premier League leaders Liverpool could have reportedly signed Portugal star Raphael Guerreiro from Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund.

Liverpool backed out of a £17 million deal to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Raphael Guerreiro, according to the Independent, with The Reds deciding to put their faith in youngster Yasser Larouci instead.

If there is one position in Jurgen Klopp’s squad where Liverpool are a little short, it is at left-back.

Andy Robertson might be the best in his position anywhere in Europe right now but, beyond the Scotland captain, there is a lack of experienced cover.

James Milner might have performed with trademark reliability in an ill-fitting role at times but he is hardly a like-for-like replacement.

19-year-old Larouci, meanwhile, has made just two first-team appearances this season and struggled noticeably with the defensive side of the game during a nail-biting 2-2 FA Cup draw at third-tier Shrewsbury Town last month.

But, according to the Independent, Larouci is held in very high regard at Anfield. And the fact that Portugal international Guerreiro is not wearing the famous red shirt right now is partly down to his impressive displays at youth level.

The report claims that Liverpool backed away from a £17 million deal for Dortmund’s Mr Versatile, who would have commanded wages of £60,000-a-week.

Guerreiro is one of the most adaptable players in the game, the Iberian Milner if you like, having played at left-back, on the wing and in the centre of the park during another impressive Bundesliga campaign in yellow and black.

But the fact that Liverpool decided against bringing Guerreiro to Anfield speaks volumes about the trust Klopp has placed in his extended squad.