Report: £50m star eyeing summer Liverpool move, after rejecting Premier League rivals

Danny Owen
Jurgen Klopp manager
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newcastle United tried and failed to sign Lille's Boubakary Soumare but will the Ligue 1 star get a dream move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool instead?

Boubakary Soumare of Lille OSC during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Chelsea FC and Lille OSC at Stamford Bridge on December 10, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Boubakary Soumare has his heart set on a summer move to Liverpool or Manchester United, according to Le10 Sport, after turning down the chance to become Newcastle United’s record signing.

Lille might have made a habit of losing their star players in recent transfer windows but, despite weeks of intense speculation, last season’s Ligue 1 runners up will be thrilled to reach February with one of Europe’s most coveted midfielders in their ranks.

Soumare, a modern, all-action midfielder who can pass, tackle and shoot with precision and quality, emerged as a mid-season target for a whole host of clubs. Newcastle boss Steve Bruce even admitted, via the BBC, that Newcastle had a ‘bid accepted’ for the France U21 international – only for Soumare to opt to stay with Les Dogues.

 

And, with all due respect to a Newcastle side who have punched above their weight this season, it seems that a one-time PSG starlet is aiming higher than the mid-table Magpies.

According to Le10 Sport, Soumare is dreaming of a chance to pull on the famous red shirt of Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp’s Kings of Europe keeping a close eye on arguably Ligue 1’s hottest prospect. Manchester United, despite their struggles of late, would also represent an opportunity that is simply too good for Soumare to turn down, the report adds.

Boubakary Soumare of Lille OSC controls the ball during the UEFA Champions League group H match between Valencia CF and Lille OSC at Estadio Mestalla on November 5, 2019 in Valencia, Spain.

The 20-year-old, who was reportedly the subject of a £50 million bid from Newcastle, would undoubtedly have his work cut out if does get his dream move to a Liverpool side with arguably the most effective midfield in the game right now.

But with Gini Wijnaldum’s future beyond next summer looking increasingly uncertain, there may be room in Klopp’s squad for a deep-lying playmaker of Soumare’s ilk. Like the Dutch international, Soumare is a jack of all trades rapidly emerging as a master of most.

Lille's French midfielder Boubakary Soumare (L) fights for the ball with Lyon's French midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide (R) during the French L1 football match between Lyon (OL) and Lille (...

