Report: £50m star eyeing summer Liverpool move, after rejecting Premier League rivals

Newcastle United tried and failed to sign Lille's Boubakary Soumare but will the Ligue 1 star get a dream move to Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool instead?

Boubakary Soumare has his heart set on a summer move to Liverpool or Manchester United, according to Le10 Sport, after turning down the chance to become Newcastle United’s record signing.

Lille might have made a habit of losing their star players in recent transfer windows but, despite weeks of intense speculation, last season’s Ligue 1 runners up will be thrilled to reach February with one of Europe’s most coveted midfielders in their ranks.

Soumare, a modern, all-action midfielder who can pass, tackle and shoot with precision and quality, emerged as a mid-season target for a whole host of clubs. Newcastle boss Steve Bruce even admitted, via the BBC, that Newcastle had a ‘bid accepted’ for the France U21 international – only for Soumare to opt to stay with Les Dogues.

And, with all due respect to a Newcastle side who have punched above their weight this season, it seems that a one-time PSG starlet is aiming higher than the mid-table Magpies.

According to Le10 Sport, Soumare is dreaming of a chance to pull on the famous red shirt of Liverpool with Jurgen Klopp’s Kings of Europe keeping a close eye on arguably Ligue 1’s hottest prospect. Manchester United, despite their struggles of late, would also represent an opportunity that is simply too good for Soumare to turn down, the report adds.

The 20-year-old, who was reportedly the subject of a £50 million bid from Newcastle, would undoubtedly have his work cut out if does get his dream move to a Liverpool side with arguably the most effective midfield in the game right now.

But with Gini Wijnaldum’s future beyond next summer looking increasingly uncertain, there may be room in Klopp’s squad for a deep-lying playmaker of Soumare’s ilk. Like the Dutch international, Soumare is a jack of all trades rapidly emerging as a master of most.