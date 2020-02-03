'Outstanding; unplayable': Manager claims Norwich loanee is '100%' Premier League quality

Diallang Jaiyesimi has helped Swindon Town reach the top of the League Two table but will he get a chance under Daniel Farke at Norwich City?

Norwich City loanee Diallang Jaiyesimi ‘100 per cent’ has the talent to make a name for himself in the Premier League, his Swindon Town boss Richie Wellens has told the Swindon Advertiser.

Unfortunately for the young midfielder, by the time he returns to Carrow Road at the end of the season, Norwich are unlikely to still be a top flight team.

Daniel Farke’s side are now seven points adrift of safety, stuck at the bottom of the table after Saturday’s goalless draw at Newcastle. In stark contrast, Jaiyesimi’s Swindon are top of League Two with the London-born 21-year-old proving to be the difference during a hard-fought 2-1 win against title-rivals Exeter City.

It was Jaiyesimi who set up Hallum Hope’s winner with a sublime chipped cross, capping a fine display which had his manager tipping him for a bright future at the very top of the game.

“I think he can play in the Premier League, 100 per cent,” Wellens said. “His last four games have been excellent, in spells he has been unplayable – it’s outstanding.

“If you find yourself in a one against one with him, Diallang is your worst nightmare because he can go either way and he is strong.

“If you try and get too close to him and fight him, he has a big backside and strong thighs and he’ll just roll you. He’s super-talented and improving too.”

It remains to be seen whether Jaiyesimi, who joined Norwich from Dulwich Hamlet four years ago, is given a chance to prove his worth in yellow and green.

The creative midfielder is due to become a free agent at the end of the campaign though, if The Canaries are condemned to an immediate return to the Championship, Farke could certainly do worse than to give Jaiyesimi an opportunity at a higher level.