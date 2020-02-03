'Lazy': Alan Shearer left unimpressed by Newcastle United player's attitude

Newcastle United drew 0-0 with Premier League strugglers Norwich City on Saturday with Allan Saint-Maximin firing a blank for Steve Bruce's side.

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has questioned Allan Saint-Maximin’s work rate after Saturday’s galling 0-0 draw with Norwich City, describing an enigmatic forward as ‘lazy’ on Match of the Day (1 February, 10.35pm).

A real street footballer who is as exciting as he is unpredictable, Saint-Maximin has established himself as comfortably the most intriguing talent at a club who are not exactly easy on the eye these days.

But the winger, who joined from Nice in a £16.5 million deal over the summer, certainly has a lot to learn. With one goal and two assists in 14 Premier League games, the fleet-footed Frenchman’s end product still leaves a lot to be desired.

And Shearer questioned his willingness to put in the hard yards too after Newcastle failed to break down the Premier League’s most porous backline during a bore draw at St James’ Park.

“Saint-Maximin shows flashes of brilliance but doesn’t show it enough and looks lazy at times also,” said the division’s all-time record goalscorer, who also took aim at fellow forwards Joelinton and Miguel Almiron.

“Almiron works hard, never lacks effort but there’s not enough quality at times. Joelinton has no confidence whatsoever and basically never looks like scoring. The fans are entitled to ask more of those three for £80million.”

In total, Newcastle’s big-money trio have contributed just four Premier League goals between them, a record which has supporters understandably questioning a recruitment policy that appears to revolve around signing unproven youngsters and hoping, almost in blind faith, that they will adapt immediately to life on English shores.

Saint-Maximin’s potential is not in question, however. And with a bit more work on the training ground, there is no reason why he cannot become a genuine match-winner under Bruce.