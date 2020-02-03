'Enormous potential': Director thrilled after reportedly beating Wolves and Brighton to £15m signing

Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton reportedly wanted Matheus Cunha, who swapped RB Leipzig for Hertha Berlin instead.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton missed out on a forward with ‘enormous potential' on deadline day as Hertha Berlin won the race to sign £15 million Matheus Cunha, as reported by the club's official website.

Hertha might be something of a mid-table also-ran in German football but a club who have not won a major trophy since 2002 have big ambitions for the years ahead. Money is no object these days, thanks to some serious investment at the Olympiastadion, and the capital club certainly splashed the cash on deadline day.

Krzystof Piatek turned down numerous Premier League offers to join Jurgen Klinsmann’s side, joining Lyon midfielder Lucas Tousart and Argentina international Santiago Ascacibar in Berlin. Cunha, however, could be the most exciting signing of all.

A Brazilian youth star who won the Bundesliga’s Goal of the Year award thanks to that sublime solo effort against Bayer Leverkusen, the 20-year-old swapped RB Leipzig for Hertha in a £15 million deal.

Wolves and Brighton were interested too, according to Sky Sports, and it remains to be seen whether they will be left to rue letting a striker with serious natural talent slip through their grasp.

"Matheus is a young player with enormous potential, who has already shown his impressive skills," said Hertha’s sporting director Michael Preetz. "He can play up front or deeper, so he gives us options.”

After missing out on Cunha, Wolves have been left worryingly short in attack. Nuno Espirito Santo’s side will now have to balance Premier League and Europa League commitments with just one senior centre-forward in their ranks.

Brighton, meanwhile, had 36-year-old Glenn Murray to thank for a hard-earned point at West Ham on Saturday but a lack of natural goalscorers in the Seagulls’ squad has seemingly condemned Graham Potter’s free-flowing side to an unexpected relegation battle.