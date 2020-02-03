Club claim on Twitter that exciting young talent has joined Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest were expected to sign Barcelona starlet Marcus McGuane, but there has been no confirmation yet from the Championship outfit.

SC Telstar have claimed on Twitter that Marcus McGuane will join Nottingham Forest after all, as confusion reigns about the future of a Barcelona prospect.

The transfer window slammed shut on Friday but, for now at least, there has been no official confirmation about where a former Arsenal U18 captain will be playing his football going forward.

McGuane, the first Englishman to wear the famous blue and red stripes of Barcelona since a certain Gary Lineker, was heavily linked with a move to the City Ground throughout January despite being initially set to remain on loan at Dutch second-tier outfit Telstar until the summer.

Telstar coach Andries Joncker told Haarlems Dagblad that an agreement had been reached ahead of McGuane’s switch to the City Ground, but things remained strangely quiet on Forest’s end.

Two days on, supporters are still awaiting an announcement on McGuane’s future. But with Telstar sending a good luck message to the England youth star on Twitter, they appear to be under the illusion that McGuane is now a Nottingham Forest player.

A deep-lying play-maker who followed in the footsteps of Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry, Alex Hleb and co by swapping Arsenal for Barcelona two years ago, there is still no mention of McGuane on Forest’s official website.

The 21-year-old is likely to represent the club’s second string for the time being, however, given that his only senior appearances thus far have come in the Dutch lower leagues.