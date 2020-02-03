Quick links

Club claim on Twitter that exciting young talent has joined Nottingham Forest

Danny Owen
A general view of the City Ground ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Leeds United at City Ground on January 01, 2019 in Nottingham, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Nottingham Forest were expected to sign Barcelona starlet Marcus McGuane, but there has been no confirmation yet from the Championship outfit.

Marcus McGuane of FC Barcelona B in actionduring the La Liga 123 match between CD Lugo and FC Barcelona B at Angel Carro Stadium on February 18, 2018 in Lugo, Spain.

SC Telstar have claimed on Twitter that Marcus McGuane will join Nottingham Forest after all, as confusion reigns about the future of a Barcelona prospect.

The transfer window slammed shut on Friday but, for now at least, there has been no official confirmation about where a former Arsenal U18 captain will be playing his football going forward.

McGuane, the first Englishman to wear the famous blue and red stripes of Barcelona since a certain Gary Lineker, was heavily linked with a move to the City Ground throughout January despite being initially set to remain on loan at Dutch second-tier outfit Telstar until the summer.

 

Telstar coach Andries Joncker told Haarlems Dagblad that an agreement had been reached ahead of McGuane’s switch to the City Ground, but things remained strangely quiet on Forest’s end.

Two days on, supporters are still awaiting an announcement on McGuane’s future. But with Telstar sending a good luck message to the England youth star on Twitter, they appear to be under the illusion that McGuane is now a Nottingham Forest player.

A deep-lying play-maker who followed in the footsteps of Cesc Fabregas, Thierry Henry, Alex Hleb and co by swapping Arsenal for Barcelona two years ago, there is still no mention of McGuane on Forest’s official website.

The 21-year-old is likely to represent the club’s second string for the time being, however, given that his only senior appearances thus far have come in the Dutch lower leagues.

Marcus McGuane of Arsenal is tackled by Zenon Stylianides of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League 2 match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at London Colney on March 3, 2017 in...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

