'Brilliant for us': Sunderland flop is already shining weeks after Wearside exit

Phil Parkinson froze Dylan McGeouch out of the team at League One Sunderland; now he is back in the Scottish Premiership with Aberdeen.

Dylan McGeouch might have flopped at Sunderland but new Aberdeen team-mate Scott McKenna is confident that the midfielder will be a ‘brilliant’ addition at Pittodrie, speaking to the Dons’ official website.

18 months after leaving Hibernian on a free transfer, a diminutive play-maker is back in Scottish football.

McGeouch joined Aberdeen on a two-and-a-half year deal at the start of January and he will be desperate to get back to his metronomic best after a disappointing spell at the Stadium of Light.

The former Celtic and Rangers youngster was arguably the best midfielder in the league during his time at Hibs, helping a side then coached by Neil Lennon to strangle opponents with his superb passing range and ability to control the tempo from the centre of the park.

And McKenna, the £10 million-rated centre-back, has already been impressed by what he has seen from a player capable of dominating games in the deep red of the Dons.

“Dylan is a creative midfielder. We saw the quality that he had during his time at Hibs. It didn’t quite work out for him down south,” McKenna said.

“He will come and take the ball off the back four. He will try and be the one that takes the ball forward to try and get us up the park. Rather than just moving it from side to side he moves the ball forward, which is brilliant for us.”

McGeouch looked like a real coup of a signing for Sunderland when he moved to the Stadium of Light on a free transfer in 2018.

But the 27-year-old never got up to speed with life in English football and fell dramatically down the pecking order once Phil Parkinson replaced Jack Ross at the helm, failing to make a single League One appearance under the former Bolton boss.