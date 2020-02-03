After Everton links, seven-goal star reportedly agrees £22m Juventus move instead

Carlo Ancelotti's Everton reportedly wanted Riccardo Orsolini in the Premier League but the Bologna star is reportedly set to stay in Serie A with Juve.

Bologna winger Riccardo Orsolini has agreed a £22 million move to Juventus at the end of the season, according to Calciomercato, after a purported January move to Everton failed to materialise.

Maurizio Sarri’s Serie A leaders might have failed to add to their sparkling squad during the winter window but, by the time the summer rolls around, two of the league’s most exciting attacking talents will be pulling on the black and white stripes for the first time.

Atalanta’s Sweden international Dejan Kulusevski is already a Juventus player and it seems that Orsolini is set to follow in the play-maker’s footsteps.

The 23-year-old winger swapped Juve for Bologna in June but, according to Calciomercato, he will move in the opposite direction 12 months’ on.

The Turin giants have agreed a £22 million deal with Orsolini, who has produced seven goals and five assists this season, set to earn £32,500-a-week at the Allianz Stadium.

This comes a matter of weeks after Goal claimed that Everton were interested in an Italy international who must have caught the eye of Carlo Ancelotti during the veteran tactician’s time in charge of Napoli.

But the chance to finally make a name for himself at Juventus, the dominant force of Italian football and genuine Champions League contenders, is understandably too good to turn down. And who can blame him?