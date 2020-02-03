Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

'Difficult decision': Teenager explains why he quit Tottenham on deadline day

Shane Callaghan
Tashan Oakley-Boothe #46 of Tottenham Hotspurs misses a shot on goal during the International Champions Cup 2017 match between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur at Camping World...
Shane Callaghan
Shane Callaghan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur sold the young midfielder on deadline day last week.

Tottenham Hotspur's Tashan Oakley-Boothe (C) celebrates a goal during their International Champions Cup (ICC) football match against A.S. Roma on July 25, 2017 at Red Bull Arena in...

Tashan Oakley-Boothe has revealed that his decision to leave Tottenham Hotspur was borne out of a desire to start playing 'men's football'.

Spurs really upset some fans of the North London club on deadline day by announcing that the midfielder had been sold to Stoke City in the Championship.

The 19-year-old was a Tottenham academy product and an exciting one, but he hadn't built on his solitary senior appearance in a League Cup win over Barnsley in 2017.

Oakley-Boothe had been playing Under-23 football on a regular basis in recent years, and the player himself has admitted that he's at the stage - and age - where he needs to be playing regularly.

 

He told Stoke's website: "It was a difficult decision leaving Tottenham because I’d been there for so many years but for me I felt like I needed a change, a new environment and play men’s football."

There is huge pressure on every Stoke player and it'll be fascinating to see how Oakley-Boothe responds to it.

The former Tottenham whiz has effectively signed up for a relegation battle, as Michael O'Neill's side sit one point above the drop zone in the Championship.

But he signed up for senior football nonetheless and hopefully for his sake it comes.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe of Tottenham Hotspur in action during the Premier League 2 match between Tottenham Hotspur and Derby County on April 7, 2018 in Enfield, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Shane Callaghan

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch