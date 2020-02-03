'Difficult decision': Teenager explains why he quit Tottenham on deadline day

Tottenham Hotspur sold the young midfielder on deadline day last week.

Tashan Oakley-Boothe has revealed that his decision to leave Tottenham Hotspur was borne out of a desire to start playing 'men's football'.

Spurs really upset some fans of the North London club on deadline day by announcing that the midfielder had been sold to Stoke City in the Championship.

The 19-year-old was a Tottenham academy product and an exciting one, but he hadn't built on his solitary senior appearance in a League Cup win over Barnsley in 2017.

Oakley-Boothe had been playing Under-23 football on a regular basis in recent years, and the player himself has admitted that he's at the stage - and age - where he needs to be playing regularly.

He told Stoke's website: "It was a difficult decision leaving Tottenham because I’d been there for so many years but for me I felt like I needed a change, a new environment and play men’s football."

There is huge pressure on every Stoke player and it'll be fascinating to see how Oakley-Boothe responds to it.

The former Tottenham whiz has effectively signed up for a relegation battle, as Michael O'Neill's side sit one point above the drop zone in the Championship.

But he signed up for senior football nonetheless and hopefully for his sake it comes.