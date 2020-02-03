Ex-Leeds United striker criticises fans, and key player

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford misfired at the weekend.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is coming in for stick after a poor performance against Wigan at the weekend.

Supporters were frustrated with Bamford's goalless performance in the 1-0 loss.

Days earlier the striker had netted twice against Millwall in a 3-2 win, but he was unable to build on it.

Despite the criticism, former Leeds forward Brian Deane has urged fans not to abuse the striker, on both social media and in the stands.

And he also called on Bamford to take responsibility too, criticising his celebration against Millwall when he cupped his hands to his ears in response to previous criticism.

Not sure all the stick Bamford is getting will help the whole team. Probably needs fans to stick with him more than ever now, especially as the pack is closing in. The guy probably isn’t getting a decent nights sleep at the moment, time to get behind him and protect your own. — Brian Deane (@deanobri1968) February 2, 2020

By the way I’m talking about on social media not in the ground,someone put together a montage of his misses and posted it on Twitter that was a Leeds fan, cmon man, hold your breath for 5 months and just get behind them,no excuses for daft celebrations winding fans up either — Brian Deane (@deanobri1968) February 2, 2020

Just want to finish this off by saying I have no allegiances to any of the players,don’t know any of them but I’ve been promoted from this division 3 times,live here,I’m from here and want the club promoted as soon as. The flirting is over, it’s business and time for men. — Brian Deane (@deanobri1968) February 3, 2020

Leeds need positive vibes right now, and the frustration with defeat partly comes from anxiety after seeing their season collapse last season after a home defeat to the same opponent.

The Whites also have new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin waiting for his chance, although he was not even on the bench.

Leeds' next fixture is a crucial one, away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. It is important fans and players stick together.