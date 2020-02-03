Quick links

Leeds United

Championship

Ex-Leeds United striker criticises fans, and key player

Dan Coombs
Patrick Bamford of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.
Dan Coombs Profile Pic
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Leeds striker Patrick Bamford misfired at the weekend.

Patrick Bamford of Leeds United reacts during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is coming in for stick after a poor performance against Wigan at the weekend.

Supporters were frustrated with Bamford's goalless performance in the 1-0 loss.

Days earlier the striker had netted twice against Millwall in a 3-2 win, but he was unable to build on it.

 

Despite the criticism, former Leeds forward Brian Deane has urged fans not to abuse the striker, on both social media and in the stands.

And he also called on Bamford to take responsibility too, criticising his celebration against Millwall when he cupped his hands  to his ears in response to previous criticism.

Leeds need positive vibes right now, and the frustration with defeat partly comes from anxiety after seeing their season collapse last season after a home defeat to the same opponent.

The Whites also have new signing Jean-Kevin Augustin waiting for his chance, although he was not even on the bench.

Leeds' next fixture is a crucial one, away at Nottingham Forest on Saturday. It is important fans and players stick together.

Leeds United's Patrick Bamford challenges Millwall's David Martin during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on March 30, 2019 in Leeds, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Dan Coombs Profile Pic

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch