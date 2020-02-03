‘Come back refreshed’: Some Aston Villa fans respond to loanee’s tweet

Scott Hogan, on loan from Aston Villa, scored for Birmingham City against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Aston Villa fans have responded to Scott Hogan’s post on Twitter after he turned out for Birmingham City at the weekend.

Hogan joined Championship club Birmingham on loan from Premier League outfit Villa in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Stoke City, but the striker struggled to make an impact.

According to WhoScored, the Republic of Ireland international striker made four starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for Stoke, scoring three goals in the process.

Hogan was in action for Birmingham in their Championship game against Nottingham Forest at home on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old scored in the 42nd minute, as the Blues won 2-1, and after the match, he posted a message on Twitter, to which some Villa fans have responded.

Means the world to me to be back out playing football again pic.twitter.com/DpZ3Hx8P7Q — Scott Hogan (@ScottHogan_9) February 1, 2020

Score loads for small Heath & come back refreshed ! — Rich Castleton (@richbham123) February 2, 2020

Congrats on the goal scotty, even if it is for the bluenoses! — Tom Cowley (@TomC2312_AVFC) February 1, 2020

Some of our fans give you some undeserved stick, Never had a good run in the team at Villa and been a model pro, good luck with Ireland. — Christopher UTV (@christhevillan) February 1, 2020

Well done Scott, can't have been easy decision to go to Blues. Hopefully a goal gives you confidence to get going and find some form. All the best fella — Mark Middleton (@sparkym5) February 2, 2020

Fair play to you mate you wasn’t really given a chance with villa good luck for the rest of the season — Lee SweetAVFC (@leesweetavfc) February 2, 2020

Happy for you, Scott. Even if it is for that lot — Aimee (@aimee_1874) February 1, 2020

Meanwhile, Villa manager Dean Smith has said that Danny Drinkwater will be fit for the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on February 16.

The 29-year-old midfielder, on loan from Chelsea, did not play against against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Smith told The Birmingham Mail: "He'll get himself back fit for Tottenham in a few weeks."