Quick links

Aston Villa

Birmingham City

Championship

Premier League

‘Come back refreshed’: Some Aston Villa fans respond to loanee’s tweet

Subhankar Mondal
Scott Hogan of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Shrewsbury Town and Aston Villa at Montgomery Waters Meadow on July 21, 2019 in Shrewsbury,...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scott Hogan, on loan from Aston Villa, scored for Birmingham City against Nottingham Forest at the weekend.

Scott Hogan of Aston Villa scores for Aston Villa during the Pre-Season Friendly match between Shrewsbury Town and Aston Villa at Montgomery Waters Meadow on July 21, 2019 in Shrewsbury,...

Aston Villa fans have responded to Scott Hogan’s post on Twitter after he turned out for Birmingham City at the weekend.

Hogan joined Championship club Birmingham on loan from Premier League outfit Villa in the January transfer window.

The 27-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan at Stoke City, but the striker struggled to make an impact.

 

According to WhoScored, the Republic of Ireland international striker made four starts and nine substitute appearances in the league for Stoke, scoring three goals in the process.

Hogan was in action for Birmingham in their Championship game against Nottingham Forest at home on Saturday afternoon.

The 27-year-old scored in the 42nd minute, as the Blues won 2-1, and after the match, he posted a message on Twitter, to which some Villa fans have responded.

Meanwhile, Villa manager Dean Smith has said that Danny Drinkwater will be fit for the Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur on February 16.

The 29-year-old midfielder, on loan from Chelsea, did not play against against Bournemouth at the weekend.

Smith told The Birmingham Mail: "He'll get himself back fit for Tottenham in a few weeks."

Danny Drinkwater of Aston Villa in action during the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Watford FC at Villa Park on January 21, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ASTON VILLA team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch