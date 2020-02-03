Thought deal would be done: Clinton Morrison expected Crystal Palace to sign £50k-a-week star

Quick links

Aiden Cusick
Crystal Palace are said to have been beaten to Jarrod Bowen's signing by West Ham United.

Clinton Morrison has revealed that he expected the new West Ham United recruit Jarrod Bowen to join Crystal Palace.

Palace were beaten to Bowen's signing by West Ham on deadline day, according to The London Evening Standard.

The Hammers will reportedly pay up to £22 million to Hull City, plus £50,000-a-week to the player throughout his five-and-a-half-year contract. 

And that, Morrison suggested to Talksport on Monday, is perhaps more than his former club Crystal Palace could afford.

"Yeah, I thought the deal was going to be done," said Morrison. "I’d seen him in the Championship. He can score goals. He plays out wide, he scores goals.

 

"And that’s what Palace need. They struggle to score normally anyway and they need other players chipping in. He would have done that - good signing.

"But obviously, probably more money at West Ham."

Crystal Palace ended the winter transfer period with just one new senior recruit, in the shape of Cenk Tosun - the on-loan Everton striker.

And a new right-back managed to elude them for the second window running after a proposed move for Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion collapsed.

And Morrison, the former Republic of Ireland striker who came through the academy system at Palace, said: "I was disappointed about Crystal Palace’s transfer window. I thought they’d do more in the end.

"And I totally agree with Roy [Hodgson, the Eagles manager], you’ve got to back him. Roy Hodgson has done an unbelievable job at Palace. And with the injuries he’s had recently and what he’s done, it’s been superb from Roy and credit to him.

"They should have backed him in the window, there should have been at least three or four players coming through there.

"In the summer they will have to back him because they’ll lose Wilfried Zaha and they will have a lot of money from Zaha and the [Aaron] Wan-Bissaka transfer. There is definitely money there."

Manager of Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson looks on during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Southampton FC at Selhurst Park on January 21, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

West Ham had a more productive January, bringing in Darren Randolph and Tomas Soucek as well as Bowen.

But David Moyes' side remain in the bottom three, six points below mid-table Crystal Palace.

Aiden is a journalism and broadcasting graduate with words in various places. He is a Sheffield Wednesday supporter constantly wondering what he did wrong in a previous life!

