Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

Scottish Premiership

Chris Sutton ‘surprised’ Steven Gerrard’s Rangers or Celtic didn’t sign 28-year-old

Subhankar Mondal
Pundit and ex-Celtic player Chris Sutton looks on prior to the Betfred Cup Final between Celtic and Aberdeen at Hampden Park on December 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Celtic should have signed Liam Boyce, suggests Chris Sutton.

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.Rangers manager Steven Gerrard

Chris Sutton suggested on BT Sport 1 (11:34am, February 2, 2020) that Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic should have looked at Liam Boyce.

The former Celtic striker believes that Boyce would have been a good back-up striker at Rangers or Celtic.

Subscribe

The BBC Sport and BT Sport pundit said that he is “surprised” that neither the Hoops nor the Gers made a move for the 28-year-old striker in the January transfer window before he switched to Scottish Premiership rivals Heart of Midlothian from Burton Albion.

Sutton said on BT Sport 1 (11:34am, February 2, 2020): "I like the signing of Boyce by Hearts. And do you know what? I am a little bit surprised that Celtic or Rangers didn’t go for him, because I think that he is a proven goalscorer, and he would have been a strong back-up.”

 

Stats

Boyce knows Scottish football well, having been on the books of Ross County from the summer of 2014 until the summer of 2017.

During that period, the 28-year-old Northern Ireland international striker scored 55 goals, including 23 in the Scottish Premiership in the 2016-17 campaign, according to BBC Sport.

The striker also scored 31 goals in 94 games for Burton, despite having injury issues during his time at the English club, according to BBC Sport.

Boyce scored eight goals and provided three assists in 1700 minutes in League One for Burton this season before his move to Hearts, for whom he has found the net twice in two Scottish Premiership appearances already, according to WhoScored.

Liam Boyce of Hearts ahead of the Scottish Premier League match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park on 26 January, 2020 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch