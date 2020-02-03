Chris Sutton ‘surprised’ Steven Gerrard’s Rangers or Celtic didn’t sign 28-year-old

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Celtic should have signed Liam Boyce, suggests Chris Sutton.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard



Chris Sutton suggested on BT Sport 1 (11:34am, February 2, 2020) that Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers and Neil Lennon’s Celtic should have looked at Liam Boyce.

The former Celtic striker believes that Boyce would have been a good back-up striker at Rangers or Celtic.

Subscribe

The BBC Sport and BT Sport pundit said that he is “surprised” that neither the Hoops nor the Gers made a move for the 28-year-old striker in the January transfer window before he switched to Scottish Premiership rivals Heart of Midlothian from Burton Albion.

Sutton said on BT Sport 1 (11:34am, February 2, 2020): "I like the signing of Boyce by Hearts. And do you know what? I am a little bit surprised that Celtic or Rangers didn’t go for him, because I think that he is a proven goalscorer, and he would have been a strong back-up.”

Stats

Boyce knows Scottish football well, having been on the books of Ross County from the summer of 2014 until the summer of 2017.

During that period, the 28-year-old Northern Ireland international striker scored 55 goals, including 23 in the Scottish Premiership in the 2016-17 campaign, according to BBC Sport.

The striker also scored 31 goals in 94 games for Burton, despite having injury issues during his time at the English club, according to BBC Sport.

Boyce scored eight goals and provided three assists in 1700 minutes in League One for Burton this season before his move to Hearts, for whom he has found the net twice in two Scottish Premiership appearances already, according to WhoScored.