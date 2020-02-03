Change Is a Team Sport: Voice of Hollywood A-lister stars in new Adidas advert

Adidas' latest advert features the voice of a Hollywood A-lister you're bound to recognise.

Creating a memorable and successful TV advert should be considered an art form as there are so many ways in which you can grab audience's attention.

One of the best ways of doing this is including someone or something famous such as a well-known song, location or actor.

In the case of Adidas' new advert, it is definitely the latter as they've spent the big bucks on bringing in one of Hollywood's biggest names.

Change Is a Team Sport advert

The advert itself is a fairly simple one, all things considered.

We follow a young Adidas-wearing skateboarding teenager on his first day at a new school as he makes his way to the right class.

As the new student runs through what appears to be a drama class, a canteen and finally arrives at the school's gym/sports hall, we hear an announcement come blaring out through the speakers as the narrator offers up a motivational speech about how working together can yield much more than working alone.

Who's the voice?

The voice in the advert is that of actor Jonah Hill, best known for roles in the likes of The Wolf of Wall Street, 21 Jump Street and the Netflix miniseries Maniac.

Hill, who is now 36, began acting at the age of 21 and has also turned his attention to screenwriting, producing and directing.

After an already impressive acting career, Hill made his directorial debut in 2018 with the film Mid90s which he also wrote.

Where might you recognise Jonah Hill from?

Jonah Hill made his acting debut in 2004 in the film I Heart Huckabees but his real breakthrough role came in the 2007 comedy Superbad where he starred alongside Michael Cera and Oscar-winner-to-be Emma Stone.

Following on from that, Hill has appeared in the likes of Night at the Museum 2, How to Train Your Dragon, Django Unchained, Sausage Party and much, much more with a total of 58 acting credits to his name at the time of writing.