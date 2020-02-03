'Massive difference': Carragher lauds Spurs man who replaced mistake-ridden teammate v City

Hugo Lloris saved a penalty for Tottenham Hotspur in a drama-filled game against Manchester City yesterday.

Jamie Carragher has praised Hugo Lloris for making a 'massive difference' for Tottenham during their 2-0 win over Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports Premier League (02/02/20 at 18:15 pm), Carragher felt that Lloris replacing Gazzaniga in between the sticks helped Spurs because the latter was making 'too many mistakes' when he was deputising for the previously injured player.

"Well, that's a massive difference for Jose Mourinho getting this man [Lloris] back," Carragher told Sky Sports. "Gazzaniga came in, he made too many mistakes. You see the difference he has made today.

"Penalty save. The save from Aguero. Off his line pretty quickly two or three times also."

It was a brilliant display from Lloris, who saved a penalty from Ilkay Gundogan when the scores were goalless, as well as commanding his area in a brilliant manner on a number of occasions.

There was a lot of drama in the game because Raheem Sterling could have easily seen red in the first half for his dangerous challenge on Dele, but VAR opted against sending him off, as did the on-field referee, Mike Dean.

The penalty incident, and subsequent awarding of it by VAR, only added to the drama because Sterling, who was in the thick of the action once again, felt that City should have been awarded another penalty.

Sterling argued that he was brought down by Tottenham's number one shot-stopper when they both chased the ball following the rebound. In the end, VAR opted against awarding another spot-kick.

Nonetheless, it was a debut to remember for Steven Bergwijn, who netted in his first game for Spurs by controlling the ball in a brilliant fashion inside the penalty area and dispatching it first time into the bottom corner.

Those three points also push Spurs further up the table and closer to the top-four places. They are now four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea in the table.