Making sense of Hollyhock's letter: BoJack Horseman fans take to Twitter!

Perhaps this will always be one of TV's greatest unsolved mysteries.

Hollyhock's letter is destined to haunt BoJack Horseman fans for a very long time.

Well, we guess Netflix just didn't fancy doing the BoJack for a few more years!

When Raphael Bob-Waksberg's animated series first arrived on the streaming service back in 2014, perhaps nobody could have predicted the sheer impact it would have on the lives of so many.

To say this is a show that many viewers cherish would be a total understatement. These are characters that we've grown to genuinely love across six seasons, and it's such a shame that we won't be able to spend more time with them beyond repeat viewings. Lots and lots of repeat viewings.

The sixth and final season was split into two parts, of which concluded with episode 16 - aptly titled Nice While it Lasted. Indeed, it really was nice while it lasted, but that doesn't mean it's done and dusted...

BoJack Horseman: Hollyhock's letter

Fans still have some huge questions about season 6!

However, the biggest seems to centre upon Hollyhock's letter.

Throughout the season she keeps a distance from BoJack, and we witness him try to call and contact her a number of times to little avail. However, he eventually receives a letter from her which breaks him.

This kickstarts a reckless chain of events, but the audience never actually learns what Hollyhock wrote. She doesn't appear again; gone from both the audiences and BoJack's life.

Audiences talk Hollhock's letter on Twitter

As you'd expect, a number of audiences have flocked to Twitter to vent their frustrations.

Check out a selection of tweets:

So we're really never gonna find out what Hollyhock's letter said#BoJackHorseman pic.twitter.com/jGj4qxXZMF — Thabo (@_the_enigma) February 1, 2020

The ending of Bojack Horseman is sad. I'm left with a lot of questions like what was in Hollyhock's letter, what happened to Gina's storyline, etc.



Either way, I'm happy with the show as a whole and it will forever be one of my favourites. pic.twitter.com/NQALJJjccb — Name cannot be blank (@Rini_H_) January 31, 2020

The Bojack Horseman series finale feels rushed

Like we never find out what's in Hollyhock's letter and she just kinda dissapears after he gets it??

And they set up a love story between the 2 reporters and then one dissapears halfway into the season never to be mentioned again???? — Miguel Ceja (@Mceja132) February 1, 2020

SOMEBODY BETTER TELL ME WHAT WAS ON HOLLYHOCK'S LETTER OR IMMA LOSE IT!!#BoJackHorseman pic.twitter.com/fz7k88BiUm — Angry and underdressed (@__sharkeyes) February 3, 2020

Some fans seem in agreement!

Although many won't be impressed with the ambiguous nature of the letter's contents, a number of fans are convinced that it simply means she has decided to cut ties with BoJack... nothing more, nothing less.

This definitely makes sense. Hollyhock has known about the Penny incident for some time, and perhaps she decided to send the letter when she finally realised he'd never reveal all.

Some have speculated suicide, which feels much less likely. This feels like something the show would explore more compassionately, rather than sweep away.

ScreenRant writes on the matter: "We can perhaps assume, then, that... she knew of his actions, and that she no longer wanted to be a part of his life. On BoJack's end, if that is the case, then he at least respects Hollyhock's wishes, a further example of him letting people go so as to not cause them any more pain..."

Check out some tweets discussing it:

~Bojack Horseman Spoilers~



Some people are wondering what was in Hollyhock's letter, I personally think she just simply cut ties with BJ due to the things she has learned about him. Some say she might have killed herself... but if she did that wouldn't she be in episode 15? — Hollyhock ️‍ (@UghleeAli) February 1, 2020

I think the thing that hurt me most about Bojack Horseman was not knowing what was in Hollyhock's letter...tho I can guess

I'm assuming she wants nothing to do with him after seeing the second interview, she wanted Bojack to tell her himself about Penny but he never did — Sarah (@AstroBabe97) February 1, 2020

#BoJackHorseman spoilers just saying...



Because we don't know what the letter from hollyhock said and we know her phone got disconnected, I figure the main answer is she doesn't want anything to do with him anymore but this part of me feels she could've also killed herself? — Toxic Thottery (@EstelleExpires) February 1, 2020

