‘Bielsa, were you watching?’ Some Leeds fans react to Tottenham Hotspur player’s heroics

Steven Bergwijn scored for Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, while Jean-Kevin Augustin was not even on the bench for Leeds United.

Some Leeds United fans have mocked head coach Marcelo Bielsa on Twitter after Steven Bergwijn started and scored for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester City at the weekend.

Bergwijn made his debut for Tottenham in their Premier League game against City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

The 22-year-old winger, who joined Spurs from PSV last Wednesday, found the net with a brilliant strike in the 63rd minute.

It was a superb performance from the Netherlands international, and some Leeds fans have used him as an example to mock Bielsa.

Jean-Kevin Augustin moved to Leeds on loan from RB Leipzig on January 27, but the striker has yet to feature for the West Yorkshire outfit.

The 22-year-old Frenchman was not even on the substitutes’ bench for Leeds’ Championship game against Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, with Bielsa explaining to Leeds Live that the youngster will take time to integrate into his team.

Leeds fans have mocked Bielsa for taking his time over playing Augustin, while Bergwijn did not take long to make an impact for Jose Mourinho’s team.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Yeah I know what you mean Bielsa were you watching? — Dave (@Davelufc1992) February 2, 2020

Bergwijn and Fernandes both start on their debut in the premier league but we can’t even put our new star striker on the bench in the championship!! #lufc — Sean Sturman (@SaintSturman) February 2, 2020

What you can play players who you sign after 2 days noooo — Shaun Merlin Thomas (@Brucey393) February 2, 2020

But Bergwijn only signed for Spurs a couple of days ago.... just scored, played very well, IMAGINE my shock....how did he get to know the tactics...... why was he included in the squad..... I thought a player had to have 8 weeks to adjust....#lufc — George Daniel (@georgeLUFC11) February 2, 2020

Bergwijn only signed a few days ago what’s he doing playing? Not my club. #Lufc — Lee (@LufcLee19) February 2, 2020

Right finish that. Augustin might have done that given the chance... — Waffle F.C. (@JimmyWaff) February 2, 2020

Didnt take Bergwijn 2 weeks to get use to the spurs system did it. #lufc — Mark Kavanagh (@kavana25) February 2, 2020