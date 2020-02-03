Quick links

‘Bielsa, were you watching?’ Some Leeds fans react to Tottenham Hotspur player’s heroics

Subhankar Mondal
Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur celebrate with hes team mates Toby Alderweireld, Lucas Moura, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso after scoring 1st goal during the Premier League match...
Steven Bergwijn scored for Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend, while Jean-Kevin Augustin was not even on the bench for Leeds United.

Jean-Kevin Augustin of Leeds United ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Some Leeds United fans have mocked head coach Marcelo Bielsa on Twitter after Steven Bergwijn started and scored for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester City at the weekend.

Bergwijn made his debut for Tottenham in their Premier League game against City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday evening.

The 22-year-old winger, who joined Spurs from PSV last Wednesday, found the net with a brilliant strike in the 63rd minute.

It was a superb performance from the Netherlands international, and some Leeds fans have used him as an example to mock Bielsa.

 

Jean-Kevin Augustin moved to Leeds on loan from RB Leipzig on January 27, but the striker has yet to feature for the West Yorkshire outfit.

The 22-year-old Frenchman was not even on the substitutes’ bench for Leeds’ Championship game against Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon, with Bielsa explaining to Leeds Live that the youngster will take time to integrate into his team.

Leeds fans have mocked Bielsa for taking his time over playing Augustin, while Bergwijn did not take long to make an impact for Jose Mourinho’s team.

Below are some of the best comments on Twitter:

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa watches on during the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Millwall at Elland Road on January 28, 2020 in Leeds, England.

Steven Bergwijn of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 2, 2020 in London, United...

