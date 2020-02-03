BBC pundit really impressed with Tottenham Hotspur 24-year-old yesterday

Harry Winks played well for Tottenham Hotspur against Manchester City at the weekend.

Jermaine Jenas has raved about Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks for his performance against Manchester City at the weekend, as quoted in The Daily Star.

The former Tottenham star, who now works as a pundit for BBC Sport, was impressed with how Winks controlled the midfield, as Jose Mourinho’s side won 2-0 against City at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday evening.

The Daily Star quotes Jenas as saying: “I thought himself and (Giovani) Lo Celso were solid throughout. A real good team performance, but I thought Winks slightly tipped it for me for the control he had in there.

“We know he’s good on the ball, but it was actually the other side of the game I was most impressed with. The amount of times he sensed danger.”

Stats

According to WhoScored, against City on Sunday evening, Winks had a pass accuracy of 77.5%, took 53 touches, attempted one dribble, and made one tackle, two interceptions and three clearances.

So far this season, the 24-year-old England international midfielder has made 16 starts and four substitute appearances in the Premier League for Spurs, and has played 261 minutes in the Champions League, according to WhoScored.

Top-four challenge

The win against City has enhanced Tottenham’s chances of finishing in the top four of the Premier League table this season.

Jose Mourinho’s side are now fifth in the league table with 37 points from 25 matches, four points behind fourth-placed Chelsea.