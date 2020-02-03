BBC pundit praises Rodgers influence on 'exceptional' Celtic ace who's 'improved dramatically'

James Forrest netted for Celtic on Sunday.

Pat Bonner has praised Brendan Rodgers' influence on James Forrest and helping him take his game to the 'next level' because he feels the Celtic man has 'improved dramatically'.

Speaking to Sportsound on BBC Radio Scotland (02/02/20 at 2:25 pm), pundit Bonner, lauded the 'exceptional' Forrest, who scored for Celtic during their win over Hamilton at the weekend.

"I didn't think he was getting any stick," Bonner told Sportsound. "I haven't read it [Lennon defending Forrest in the papers] and I haven't seen it.

"But I think he's been exceptional. I think Brendan Rodgers coming into the club really got the young man focused and took him to the next level. He learned the game, actually. He learned how to play the game and play in different positions.

"His ability on the ball. No question. His pace. No question. But the other part of his game, he has improved dramatically."

For large parts of that game against Hamilton, it was pretty nervy for Celtic, who were at one point 1-0 down and then only 12 minutes away from walking away with only a point.

But Neil Lennon's men turned it on in dramatic fashion towards the end, with Forrest being one of three different goalscorers in a fiery end to the game.

In the end, Celtic opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premiership table, with their Old Firm rivals being held to a goalless draw at home to Aberdeen.

Nonetheless, over the course of the season, Forrest has played 38 games in all competitions for his side, scoring 16 goals and supplying 18 assists [transfermarkt].

Following that winter break, the games are coming thick and fast now, with Celtic taking on Motherwell on Wednesday night.