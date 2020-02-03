BBC pundit claims £10m West Ham ace is currently playing the 'best football of his career'

West Ham United signed Robert Snodgrass from Hull City in 2017.

Garth Crook has claimed that Robert Snodgrass is currently playing 'the best football of his career' despite West Ham's troubles on the field of play.

Speaking to BBC Sport. former striker, Crooks, claimed that Snodgrass is 'certainly' scoring more goals than he previously had, as he praised the Hammers man for his performances.

"The Scottish international is probably playing the best football of his career at the moment," Crooks told BBC Sport.

"He's certainly scoring more goals than I can remember. What a pity his team is struggling. West Ham cannot afford to let two-goal leads slip from their grasp. Such carelessness at this stage of the season could be catastrophic.

"In the meantime, the Hammers have to make sure Snodgrass remains fit. They have enough quality in the team not to get relegated but where have we heard that before?"

West Ham initially signed Snodgrass from Hull City in 2017 for a fee of £10 million when Slaven Bilic was in charge of the East London club, as reported by BBC Sport.

Snodgrass struggled during the early part of his career at West Ham, and during the 2017/18 campaign, he went out on-loan to Aston Villa and guided them to the play-off final.

Despite losing at Wembley, Snodgrass was a standout performer for the Midlands outfit and it seems as though his move to Villa Park helped him get back into the first-team set-up at the London Stadium.

During this campaign, Snodgrass has played 20 league matches for his side, scoring five goals and supplying four assists for his teammates [transfermarkt].

Considering that Snodgrass has only completed 90 minutes on eight occasions this term, and he's playing for a struggling side, those are pretty respectable stats.