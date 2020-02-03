Quick links

Arsenal star says he would retire if he did not believe in himself

Dan Coombs
Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi says he does believe in his ability.

Shkodran Mustafi keeps getting knocked down, and he keep on bouncing back.

The German defender was in Arsenal's line up alongside David Luiz against Burnley, and the pair kept a clean sheet.

While Arsenal's attack was blunted at the other end in the 0-0 draw, Mustafi's performance was one of the positives.

 

Mustafi has had plenty of criticism over the past two seasons in particular, but says he has total belief in his ability.

Speaking to the club website, Mustafi says he would not carry on if he did not have faith in himself.

He said, when asked if he believed in his chance to play for the Gunners: "At the end of the day we know how it is in football.

"You always get your chances, you always get the possibilities to go again and go again and when you start thinking like you said, I think it’s when you retire from football. It’s not a way a professional should think."

Mustafi has been a regular in the Arsenal line up under Mikel Arteta.

Long term, he is not a solution. Arsenal will have William Saliba incoming when his loan deal at Saint-Etienne ends.

For now though, the German is showing he can still do a job. Sometimes it goes wrong, but there are occasions where it goes right for him too.

