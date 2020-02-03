Arsenal fans react to Alexandre Lacazette display against Burnley

Alexandre Lacazette was in action for Arsenal on Sunday.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Alexandre Lacazette against Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

Lacazette was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Burnley away from home at Turf Moor.

The 28-year-old forward started the match and played for 89 minutes, as it ended in a goalless draw.

The France international missed a very good chance early on, but he recovered from that and helped out by dropping in midfield.

The former Lyon star tried to create chances, but he also had a very good chance late on that he failed to convert.

According to WhoScored, Lacazette took two shots of which none was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 72.2%, won two headers, took 28 touches, attempted two dribbles, made two tackles, and put in one cross.

So far this season, Lacazette has made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners, scoring five goals and providing two assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal fans were not impressed with the display produced by Lacazette against Burnley and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Lacazette was a ghost through out the game #Afc — Dhorlyp (@DhorlyPe) February 2, 2020

Please take Lacazette back — . (@afcMG29) February 2, 2020

Very disappointed with that, Arteta confusing not bringing on Pepe or Ceballos and persisting with Lacazette for so long, certainly a lot to think about in terms of selection now #AFC — Sam Tonks (@samjtonks7) February 2, 2020

Three players I never want to see play an away game again. Guendouzi, Ozil and Lacazette.



You can just tell we will struggle. — Bennis Dergkamp (@afc_ramble) February 2, 2020

I know it might be a little early to want Arteta out at the moment (the club will certainly back him until at least 2021 IMO); but you can question some of his decisions now, like why Lacazette continues to be played. — AFCBeef (@AFCBeef) February 2, 2020

Got to be said Lacazette and Ozil are finished #AFC — علی (@urlocalmasserr) February 2, 2020

First thing we need to do in the summer is get rid of Özil and Lacazette. — SamW (@SamW_AFC) February 2, 2020

He made the wrong call today. Lacazette should be dropped. Martinelli to the left wing. Xhaka/ Guendouzi pair don't work. Mesut should rest — King Tyler (@Flawlex2) February 2, 2020

I'm sorry but this can't be taken seriously if Lacazette and Özil keep starting games. https://t.co/zByoh8MwDQ — SamW (@SamW_AFC) February 2, 2020

Because we’ve watched Lacazette play at a mediocre level in every game since Arteta took over. If he drops Lacazette and we don’t win at least we can say he tried something new. Starting him and him stinking it up again was so predictable — Alex (@AlexCullen17) February 2, 2020