Arsenal fans react to Alexandre Lacazette display against Burnley

Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette is unhappy and appeals to Referee Chris Kavanagh after a challenge from Burnley's James Tarkowski with Burnley's Ben Mee and Matthew Lowton and Arsenal's...
Alexandre Lacazette was in action for Arsenal on Sunday.

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal warms up before the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 02, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

Arsenal fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to the performance of Alexandre Lacazette against Burnley on Sunday afternoon.

Lacazette was in action for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Burnley away from home at Turf Moor.

The 28-year-old forward started the match and played for 89 minutes, as it ended in a goalless draw.

The France international missed a very good chance early on, but he recovered from that and helped out by dropping in midfield.

 

The former Lyon star tried to create chances, but he also had a very good chance late on that he failed to convert.

According to WhoScored, Lacazette took two shots of which none was on target, played one key pass, had a pass accuracy of 72.2%, won two headers, took 28 touches, attempted two dribbles, made two tackles, and put in one cross.

So far this season, Lacazette has made 15 starts and three substitute appearances in the Premier League for the Gunners, scoring five goals and providing two assist in the process, according to WhoScored.

Arsenal fans were not impressed with the display produced by Lacazette against Burnley and have criticised him on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 02:

Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Burnley FC and Arsenal FC at Turf Moor on February 02, 2020 in Burnley, United Kingdom.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

