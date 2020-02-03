Who is Antonia Fotaras? Luna Nera star casts a spell as Ade

Fans already want to see the actress back for a second season.

Luna Nera star Antonia Fotaras has swiftly grabbed the attention of Netflix audiences.

They're on a roll... but, then again when aren't they!?

Netflix delivered more great shows than ever in 2019, but 2020 is already shaping up to be just as successful. New seasons of fan-favourites It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and BoJack Horseman were rolled out in January, as well as phenomenal films like the Safdie brothers' Uncut Gems.

However, as we've learnt, the streaming service is always ready to blow subscribers out of the water with fresh, original TV titles. Along with The Stranger, the latest to have us utterly hooked is Luna Nera, which translates to Black Moon.

This Italian series centres upon women suspected of witchcraft in the seventeenth century and was created by Francesca Manieri, Laura Paolucci and Tiziana Triana. It was also helmed by three female directors - Francesca Comencini, Susanna Nicchiarelli and Paola Randi.

Incredible imagery, compelling characters and imaginative story all help make this bewitching viewing, but let's look closer...

Antonia Fotaras in Luna Nera

Talented actress Antonia Fotaras tackles the role of protagonist Ade, who is a 16-year-old midwife about to have her life turned upside down.

She often goes by the name of Nina, and as highlighted by The Movie DB, she is 20-years-old.

In an interview with Red Carpet Magazine, she expressed a deep fondness for her expression: "There is nothing in the world that makes me smile and feel good more than acting. It is not an idea or a passing passion, but something that I love deeply and I hope to continue to love during the years, the intensification of commitments and the advancement of my career."

She's fantastic in the role, but where have we seen her before?

Antonia Fotaras: Movies & TV

According to IMDb, she first appeared on screens in an episode of Don Matteo as Cristina in 2018.

So, she's still a newcomer!

That same year, she was in a short called Si sospetta il movente passionale con l'aggravante dei futili motivi. However, she went on to land a significant role as The Girl in TV series The Name of the Rose starring John Turturro.

Other TV roles include Laura in SKAM Italia and Sara in Mentre ero via.

As for the realm of film, she was in 2019's The First King, in which she played Ramtha. As you can see, it's clearly been a busy couple of years for the rising actress, and we suspect Luna Nera will be the role to gain her more exposure than ever before.

Antonia Fotaras attends the Netflix's "Luna Nera" Premiere photocall on January 28, 2020 at Horti Sallustiani in Rome, Italy.

Follow Antonia Fotaras on Instagram

If you're a fan of her work in Luna Nera, or indeed, any of the titles mentioned, be sure to give her a follow on Instagram.

You can find her over at @nina_fotaras; she currently has 13.4k followers.

There are a range of posts on there, including snaps, selfies and Luna Nera-related posts. We look forward to seeing what she has in store, but in the meantime, we hope you're enjoying this new Netflix gem.

