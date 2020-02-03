Who is Andy Serkis’ wife? Lorraine Ashbourne is full of pride as husband claims first-ever BAFTA!

Andy Serkis was awarded his first-ever BAFTA last night and it's safe to say his family was a proud bunch.

Awards season is well and truly upon us and while the likes of 1917 and Joker have been the two films winning big, actors such as Joaquin Phoenix, Laura Dern and Renée Zellweger have all come in for high praise as well.

Last night (February 2nd), it was the turn of the BAFTAs to celebrate the last year in the world of film and the glitz and glamour of Hollywood descended upon London's Royal Albert Hall.

And yes, while the films and actors we've mentioned above all picked up awards, there was an extra award to honour the achievements of an actor who has re-shaped the world of film over the past 20 years, non-other than Gollum himself, Andy Serkis.

But while the actor went up to collect his award, fans were quick to spot Serkis's family, cheering him on from the crowd including his wife Lorraine Ashbourne.

Andy Serkis honoured at the BAFTAs

Andy Serkis has helped to revolutionise filmmaking in the past 20 years for his outstanding and groundbreaking motion-capture work on the likes of The Lord of the Rings, King Kong and the recent Planet of the Apes trilogy.

And yet, despite his groundbreaking work, Serkis has largely gone unnoticed by the biggest of the film awards.

That all changed at this year's BAFTAs, however, as the 55-year-old actor won the award for Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema, a huge mark of respect for the work he's done over the years.

Meet Andy Serkis's wife Lorraine Ashbourne

Cheering Andy Serkis on while he went to collect his award was his loving family including his wife of 18 years Lorraine Ashbourne.

An actress herself, Lorraine and Serkis first met in 1990 as the pair crossed paths on TV shows such as The Bill and Pie in the Sky.

Their connection was clearly a strong one as by 1998 the pair had their first child together (Ruby Serkis) before another two children followed in 2000 (Sonny) and 2004 (Louis) respectively.

The couple married in 2002 and have been together ever since and currently live in Crouch End in London.

(L to R) Sonny Serkis, Lorraine Ashbourne, Andy Serkis, Ruby Serkis and Louis Serkis

What you might have seen Lorraine Ashbourne in

As mentioned, the pair first crossed paths in the early-to-mid-1990s on TV shows such as The Bill and Pie in the Sky.

However, for Lorraine, her first acting gig came in 1988 in the TV show London's Burning.

Since then, she's gone on to appear in over 70 films and TV shows with her biggest roles coming in the likes of The Crown, Unforgettable, Child 44, Playing the Field and much more.