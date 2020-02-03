Alan Brazil gives verdict on Rangers newboy Steven Gerrard says is ‘hardworking'

Florian Kamberi joined Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers on loan in January.

Ibrox Stadium of Rangers



Alan Brazil has given his take on new Rangers signing Florian Kamberi in The Sunday Post.

Kamberi joined Rangers on loan from Scottish Premiership rivals Hibernian on January transfer deadline day.

The 24-year-old forward will stay at the Gers until the end of the season and will hope to play an important role in Steven Gerrard’s side’s quest to win the Scottish Premiership title this campaign.

After the signing was complete, Gerrard described the 24-year-old as a “hardworking, goalscoring attacker”, as quoted on Rangers' official website.

Former Scotland international forward Brazil - who now works as a presenter on talkSPORT and stated in The Sunday Post in July 2017 that he is a red-hot Celtic fan - has given his take on the signing of Kamberi.

Brazil wrote in The Sunday Post: “Florian Kamberi, meanwhile, was an interesting one, coming from Hibs until the end of the season. His attitude has been questioned in the past.

"After appearing a decent player when he arrived at Easter Road, he had a bust-up with Neil Lennon while he was Hibs manager, and was never quite the same player for the Hibees again.

“However, if Rangers get the hungry, focused version of Kamberi, he’ll do a job for them in Jermain Defoe’s absence.”

Good signing for Rangers?

Kamberi is not a prolific forward, but he is very hard-working and can link up play, and with Jermain Defoe injured at the moment, it made sense for Rangers to bring him to Ibrox on a loan deal.

Rangers are second in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment with 57 points from 23 matches, seven points behind leaders and bitter Old Firm rivals Celtic, who have played 24 games.