'Actual joke': Some Tottenham fans fuming at rivals' £49m ace following yesterday's game

Raheem Sterling was involved in a number of controversial moments during Tottenham Hotspur's win against Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur fans were left fuming on Twitter after Raheem Sterling managed to stay on the pitch during a chaotic Premier League encounter against Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

In the 12th minute of the match, Sterling's studs made contact with Dele Alli's ankle in what looked like a pretty dangerous challenge. But the on-field referee, Mike Dean, and those in the VAR room issued only a yellow card to the City player. 

 

That left the Tottenham faithful angry and annoyed because they felt that the £49 million attacker [BBC Sport] should have been given his marching orders by VAR, who should have overturned Dean's on-field call.

But the drama didn't stop there. Towards the end of the first half, City were rightly awarded a penalty after a typically clumsy challenge by Serge Aurier on Sergio Aguero - the spot-kick was saved by Lloris, and as he went to grab the ball following the rebound, Sterling was also trying to get the ball and he went down in the area following a challenge by the Frenchman.

VAR checked the decision and decided that City shouldn't have been awarded another penalty. What annoyed the Spurs faithful is that Sterling was already on a yellow and they felt that he should have been given a second yellow for diving. 

In the end, there was a man who was sent off and that was Zinchenko for two bookable offences. That ended up pushing the game towards Spurs, who punished Pep Guardiola's side three minutes later. 

Steven Bergwijn ended up netting on his debut before the ever-reliable, Heung-Min Son, made sure of the points 20 minutes from time. 

Here is a selection of Tottenham fans reacting to Sterling's afternoon of controversy: 

