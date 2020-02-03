Quick links

'A bit like Leeds': Tony Cascarino makes Aston Villa claim that fans will love

Amir Mir
Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa looks on prior to the Premier League match between Aston Villa and Watford FC at Villa Park on January 21, 2020 in Birmingham, United Kingdom.
Aston Villa are fighting to stay in the Premier League, whilst Leeds United are vying to reach the promised land.

Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa and Marcelo Bielsa, Manager of Leeds United during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Leeds United at Villa Park on December 23, 2018...

Tony Cascarino has claimed that Aston Villa belong in the Premier League, and 'like Leeds', the duo would 'bring a lot to the table' if they were both in England's top-flight.

Speaking to Weekend Sports Breakfast on TalkSport (02/02/20 at 6:45 am), Cascarino shared that it would be 'disastrous' if Villa were to be relegated to the Championship, as he suggests that both Villa and Leeds belong in the top-flight, as fans will love his comments.

 

"Yes, they do [Villa belong in the top-flight]," Cascarino told TalkSport. "I feel it's a bit like Leeds. A club of that stature that can get 35/40+ thousand and can go to the Premier League.

"I think they bring a lot to the table when they are a Premier League team. And I think it would be a disastrous for Villa [if they were to get relegated]." 

Dean Smith's side earned promotion to the Premier League last season when they beat West Brom and Derby County in the play-offs - Leeds suffered defeat to the Rams in the semi-finals.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa runs with the ball during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Aston Villa at Vitality Stadium on February 01, 2020 in Bournemouth, United...

At this moment in time, both Leeds and Villa are in a situation where they could either swap divisions, stay in their current divisions or join one another in the Premier League or the Championship next season. 

There's no doubt that both Villa and Leeds supporters will be hoping to lock horns in England's top-flight next season because, given the size of the clubs, their history and the support, they belong in the Premier League. 

But for various reasons, they have had their troubles, Leeds more than others, but under Marcelo Bielsa, it seems as though he has brought back the spirit and belief to the club. 

They did suffer a setback over the weekend, but they are still sitting in the top-two, whilst Villa are hovering above the relegation zone. 

There is big pressure on both clubs to achieve their respective goals. Villa are trying to add some consistency to their game and the Whites are trying to drag themselves over that promotion line.  

Marcelo Bielsa, manager of Leeds United is greeted by fans ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Wigan Athletic at Elland Road on February 01, 2020 in Leeds,...

