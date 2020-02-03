20-year-old could return to Leeds a different player

Kun Temenuzhkov left Leeds United on a half-season loan last week.

Leeds United fans have been hearing about Kun Temenuzhkov for quite a while without actually seeing much of him.

The 20-year-old striker joined the Whites in the summer of 2017 with a bit of hype after arriving as a product of Barcelona's famed La Masia academy.

And then The Guardian named the Leeds youngster as one of the 60 best young talents in world football.

That was in 2017 and considering the player has only managed 11 minutes of senior football since then - an FA Cup defeat by QPR 12 months ago - you could say that he hasn't quite kicked on.

But that could change over the next five months or so.

Last week, Leeds loaned the Bulgaria-born hitman to La Nucia, who play in Spain's Segunda Division.

From now until May, Kun could potentially play senior football on a regular basis for the first time in his career and it's fascinating to see how he fares.

Despite his promise, it was clear that playing Under-23 football wasn't doing much for his development, otherwise he'd have been on the fringes of breaking into Marcelo Bielsa's senior squad, but he hadn't been anywhere near it.

But a successful stint in Spain offers the chance for Kun to return to West Yorkshire a much more experienced and hardened footballer.

He could be playing against grown men from now until the summer and, at 20, there is still time for him to dazzle at Leeds, but a good loan spell is vital.