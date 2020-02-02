What time does Power come on Netflix in the UK?

Power's final episode is almost here but when can UK fans tune in on Netflix?

After first arriving on our screens back in 2014, hit US TV show Power is set to come to an end this year after six enthralling seasons.

While viewers in the US have had to tune in to the channel Starz to watch Power, UK viewers have been able to catch each episode on Netflix, albeit a day later than in the US.

Now, after airing since August last year, there is just one episode of Power left but when will fans get their chance to watch?

Power's final season

Power's sixth and final season got underway all the way back in August with the first 10 episode airing weekly until the start of November when fans were left with a dramatic cliffhanger.

The series returned in early January for its concluding five episodes with just the 15th and final episode in the season remaining at the time of writing.

When is the final episode?

As the last few episodes of Power have arrived in the US on January 5th, 12th, 19th and 26th respectively, you would expect the season finale to follow suit on February 2nd.

However, the show is taking a one week break, most likely as to not clash with the Super Bowl, and the finale will instead air on February 9th in the US.

What time will it be on Netflix?

For UK viewers, they'll get chance to watch the episode on February 10th.

The new episode is expected to release at 8am UK time as most releases on Netflix coincide with midnight PST (Pacific Standard Time) in the US.