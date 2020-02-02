'What a performance': Ex-Leeds player reacts to beating his old team

Tom Pearce played a role in Leeds United's defeat on Saturday.

It was a fairytale Saturday afternoon for former Leeds United defender Tom Pearce.

The 21-year-old was given his Championship debut by Wigan Athletic yesterday on his return to West Yorkshire, where he spent five years.

And not only that, but Pearce wound up on the winning side as Paul Cook's troops beat Leeds 1-0 at Elland Road to harm his old club's chances of automatic promotion.

An own goal from Pablo Hernandez on the hour mark did the damage for a Whites side that now only have a three-point cushion in the top two places.

Here's how the young left-back reacted to the win:

He told Latics TV: "It was good to be back at Elland Road and to get the result made it even better – what a performance! We spoke before the game and worked on our shape to frustrate Leeds and hit them on the counter attack.

“It was written in the stars; my league debut for Wigan Athletic back at Elland Road, just what a win."

Pearce left Leeds to join Wigan on deadline day of the summer transfer window but it was a rotten first six months for the young lad, who had his fair share of injury problems.

But he's fit now and after playing well at Elland Road, even fans of his old club will be hoping that he can stay fit and show the Championship what he's capable of.

This is a very promising young player despite the injuries, evident by the fact Everton took a look in 2018 [The Sun], and time will tell whether he can fulfill the promise he showed earlier in his burgeoning career.